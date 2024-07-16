Poe on operation of unconsolidated jeepneys in some routes

The directive of the LTFRB to allow unconsolidated jeepneys and UV express units to operate in some routes is a welcome development.

It's a win-win situation: ensuring adequate transportation for commuters on one hand, and providing drivers and operators with livelihood on the other.

We urge the LTFRB to put in place simple guidelines to ease the reentry of our drivers on the roads.

We will continue to push for a stable, just and humane policy of PUV modernization that will give productive income to the sector, help clean the environment and alleviate the traffic situation.