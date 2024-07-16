Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,372 in the last 365 days.

Poe on operation of unconsolidated jeepneys in some routes

PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release
July 16, 2024

Poe on operation of unconsolidated jeepneys in some routes

The directive of the LTFRB to allow unconsolidated jeepneys and UV express units to operate in some routes is a welcome development.

It's a win-win situation: ensuring adequate transportation for commuters on one hand, and providing drivers and operators with livelihood on the other.

We urge the LTFRB to put in place simple guidelines to ease the reentry of our drivers on the roads.

We will continue to push for a stable, just and humane policy of PUV modernization that will give productive income to the sector, help clean the environment and alleviate the traffic situation.

You just read:

Poe on operation of unconsolidated jeepneys in some routes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more