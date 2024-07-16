Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,369 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 1,200 fake birth certificates found in Davao del Sur

PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release
July 16, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 1,200 fake birth certificates found in Davao del Sur

Tigilan na ang pagkakalakal sa ating pagka-Pilipino. Ang ating pagkakakilanlan o identity ay hindi pwedeng bilhin o ibenta.

Uncovering thousands of fake identities is a clear threat to public order and national security. Our recent legislative inquiries into POGOs have already revealed that criminal groups use fake Filipino citizenship to carry out their illicit activities. We, at the Senate, will continue to look into this alarming trend.

Somewhere out there, someone with a fake identity is trying to buy land, use Philippine passports to give himself or herself a brand new identity, form corporations, and perhaps even have the audacity to run for public office. This has been done before.

Sino ang mga nagkukunsinti nito? Sino ang mga kasabwat o protektor? Sa Davao del Sur lang ba ito nangyayari o sa buong Pilipinas? We must crack down on Filipinos who have made this possible.

Walang mabuting kahihinatnan ang pagpapanggap.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 1,200 fake birth certificates found in Davao del Sur

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more