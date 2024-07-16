Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 1,200 fake birth certificates found in Davao del Sur

Tigilan na ang pagkakalakal sa ating pagka-Pilipino. Ang ating pagkakakilanlan o identity ay hindi pwedeng bilhin o ibenta.

Uncovering thousands of fake identities is a clear threat to public order and national security. Our recent legislative inquiries into POGOs have already revealed that criminal groups use fake Filipino citizenship to carry out their illicit activities. We, at the Senate, will continue to look into this alarming trend.

Somewhere out there, someone with a fake identity is trying to buy land, use Philippine passports to give himself or herself a brand new identity, form corporations, and perhaps even have the audacity to run for public office. This has been done before.

Sino ang mga nagkukunsinti nito? Sino ang mga kasabwat o protektor? Sa Davao del Sur lang ba ito nangyayari o sa buong Pilipinas? We must crack down on Filipinos who have made this possible.

Walang mabuting kahihinatnan ang pagpapanggap.