To help boost livelihood opportunities in urban poor communities, Bong Go aids almost a thousand laborers in Valenzuela City

In his advocacy of promoting more livelihood programs, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in partnership with Mayor Weslie Gatchalian and Councilor Cristina Feliciano, assisted disadvantaged workers in Valenzuela City on Monday, July 15.

"Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo kaya patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said in a video message.

During the initiative at Valenzuela People's Park Amphitheatre, the 949 displaced workers received vitamins, masks, basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts from the senator. Select recipients also received shoes and a mobile phone.

Go also lauded the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), as representatives from DOLE oriented the qualified beneficiaries for the program.

The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. "By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future," Go said.

Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also offered to assist those with health concerns through the Malasakit Centers program. Malasakit Centers in Valenzuela City are located at Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital and Valenzuela Medical Center.

Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, brings together concerned agencies to help reduce hospital expenses for patients to the lowest possible amount. The Malasakit Centers have proved to be a success, with 165 operational centers nationwide having already assisted more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, as reported by the Department of Health.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service.