Winning Without College launches two new programs to help those without college degrees

UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winning Without College Launches Beta Program to Empower Individuals to Succeed Without a College DegreeWinning Without College, founded by entrepreneur and marketing executive Stuart Takehara, is excited to announce the launch of its beta program, "The Inner Circle". This Inner Circle aims to help you succeed in business and life without a college degree. It is focused on helping its members develop the mindset, habits and skills that are needed for real world success. Winning Without College is now inviting a select group of people to join its beta program, offering exclusive access to the Inner Circle.Programs Tailored for Career AdvancementThe new Inner Circle offers members access to on-demand coaching, workshops, and community support. This program focuses on three main areas:1. Career Advancement Without a Degree: Practical strategies and skills for climbing the career ladder.2. Developing and Applying Soft Skills: Essential interpersonal skills for personal and professional growth.3. Entrepreneurship and Side Hustles: Guidance on starting and growing successful ventures.4. Mentorship and Networking Opportunities: Expanding ones professional circle is a key factor in success.Addressing a Growing NeedWith nearly 40% of individuals who start college dropping out and 60% of people lacking a college degree, Winning Without College addresses a significant need in today’s job market. “Our goal is to provide an alternative pathway to success for the millions who don’t see college as the right fit for them,” Takehara explains.Personalized 1-on-1 CoachingIn addition to the Inner Circle, Winning Without College also offers specialized one-on-one coaching with Stuart Takehara. "One on one coaching is by far the best way to achieve quick results" Takehara says. Personalized coaching focuses on each individuals needs, and creates a customized path to achieve their desired results.Guiding the Path to Success Without a DegreeStuart Takehara, a college dropout turned successful entrepreneur, founded Winning Without College to provide practical guidance and support to those seeking career advancement without a college degree. “I know firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with choosing an unconventional path,” says Takehara. “Winning Without College is here to help people leverage their skills, develop a success-oriented mindset, and access the resources they need to thrive.”Join the Beta ProgramWinning Without College is now accepting applications for its beta program. Selected participants will be among the first to experience the Inner Circle and its array of benefits. “,” says Takehara. “This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a pioneering community that redefines success.”About Winning Without CollegeWinning Without College is dedicated to helping individuals succeed in business and life without a college degree. We help develop the proper mindset, habits and skills needed for real world success. Founded by Stuart Takehara, the program leverages his extensive experience and insights to guide members on a path to success. With a focus on career advancement, soft skills development, and entrepreneurial ventures, Winning Without College offers a comprehensive support system for those seeking to achieve their goals.

