Book 'Behind the Scenes at PlayStation: Former CTO Talks about 16 Years of Creation' now available

Behind the Scenes at PlayStation image of a book Masayuki (Masa) CHATANI

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a behind-the-scenes story of the creation and growth of a globally successful game platform business that celebrates its 30th anniversary in December 2024, from the launch of PlayStation to the PS2, PlayStation Portable, PS3, PlayStation Network, and PS4 by the former CTO.

Office Chatani Inc. run by former PlayStation CTO Masayuki (Masa) CHATANI, a company that supports the realization of "creative" management, publishes "Behind the Scenes at PlayStation: Former CTO Talks about 16 Years of Creation" under the "Office Chatani Publishing" brand.

This book is the English edition of a book which was released in Japanese in May 2024 and is available in paperback and e-book editions. The book covers the story of PlayStation from the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan to the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, PS2-based video recorder PSX, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Network, and PlayStation 4. This book is an interesting content of the behind-the-scenes of PlayStation from the former CTO's point of view, not only for game fans but also for the business managers.

[Background of Publishing]

Masayuki (Masa)i CHATANI, CEO of Office Chatani Inc., is the former CTO of Sony's PlayStation business and has been involved in the conception, development, design, and management of successive PlayStation platforms. As one of the people involved in the early success and development of the PlayStation business, which has grown into an unparalleled computer entertainment platform business with the support of not only those involved in the PlayStation business and the Sony Group, but also people from the video game industry and other industries, and game fans around the world, Masa is proud to be a part of the success and development of this business in its early days,

In May 2024, Masa had published a Japanese version of "Behind the Scenes of PlayStation: A Former CTO's Story of 16 Years of Creation" in order to record the achievements of the PlayStation business.

[Table of Contents]

Preface

Chapter 1 The Adventure Begins

Chapter 2 On the Eve of the Launch of PlayStation

Chapter 3 After the Launch of the First PlayStation

Chapter 4 The First PlayStation Launches in North America

Chapter 5 "Net Yaroze," a Project for Amateur Game Creators

Chapter 6 SCE's Sandlot Baseball Team OzBlacks

Chapter 7 Assignment to Silicon Valley

Chapter 8 North American Launch of PS2

Chapter 9 Returned to Japan and Became CTO at Age 40

Chapter 10 PSX Bequeathed XMB, Being Sony's Common UI

Chapter 11 PlayStation Portable, SCE's First Portable Device

Chapter 12 E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo)

Chapter 13 Cell Processors Ahead of its Time

Chapter 14 The PS3, a Difficult Production

Chapter 15 Challenges for Non-Gaming Applications

Chapter 16 PlayStation Network

Chapter 17 Passing the Baton from the Founder Generation

Chapter 18 Things I've Tried and Fantasized about

Chapter 19 16 Years, 5,767 Days Adventure with PlayStation

Closing To the Future



[Author: Masayuki (Masa) CHATANI]



After developing a Japanese handwriting recognition engine for Sony's first pen computer "Palmtop", Masayuki (Masa) CHATANI went on to study at a university in U.S. on a company-sponsored program for user interface and computer graphics research. After returning to Japan, he joined the PlayStation business.

Sony Computer Entertainment (now Sony Interactive Entertainment), where he was involved in the conception, development, design, and operation of successive PlayStation platforms and the PlayStation Network. Head of Technology Strategy Department and Cloud Development Team at Sony's headquarters, driving cross-group initiatives; Producer of the 2008 Good Design Gold Award (TOP15) winning work (distributed computing application that visualizes social contribution).

From 2014 to 2018, he developed and managed interactive AI solutions as Executive Officer in charge of AI at Rakuten, Inc. From 2019 to 2022, he served as the first President and CEO of KPMG Ignition Tokyo, Inc. From 2022 to 2024, he was Japan Head of Build by McKinsey, McKinsey & Company.

He has filed more than 500 patent applications worldwide. He is a calligrapher (aka KouTetsu Chatani), a grand master calligrapher of Toyama Calligraphy Association and a member of Independent Calligraphers Association.

He is also a certified wine expert by the Japan Sommelier Association, an official columnist for Forbes Japan, and the author of "The Age of Creative People" (Nikkei BP), which was ranked No. 1 in popularity in the "Board of Directors, Shareholders Meetings, and Business Successions" category of Amazon Japan.

Author SNS: https://www.linkedin.com/in/masachatani/

[Company Information - Office Chatani, Inc.]

Office Chatani Inc. ( https://www.office-chatani.com ) is a company that supports businesses & companies who wish new value creation. The author Masayuki (Masa) Chatani is the CEO & Representative Director of the company.

Masayuki (Masa) Chatani's bio is available at LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/masachatani/