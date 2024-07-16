SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”) (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) on June 21, 2024, filed a registration statement with the Brazilian Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), respectively, in respect of a global offering that consists of an international offering outside Brazil and a concurrent public offering in Brazil (the “Global Offering”) of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”), including Shares represented by American Depositary Shares, evidenced by American Depositary Receipts.
As described in the preliminary prospectus filed with the Commission, the State of São Paulo (the “Selling Shareholder”) initiated a process to select a reference investor to purchase a certain number of common shares from the Selling Shareholder, contingent on satisfaction of a minimum price condition.
As previously disclosed in the Form 6-K filed with the Commission on June 28, 2024, Equatorial Energia S.A. was selected as single reference investor to participate in the bookbuilding process.
The Selling Shareholder has informed that Equatorial Energia S.A., through its controlled subsidiary Equatorial Participações e Investimentos IV S.A. (the “Final Reference Investor”), has been confirmed as the winner and deemed the final reference investor based on: (i) the ongoing bookbuilding process and (ii) that both the price guidance through the bookbuilding process and the final reference investor price are equal to or higher than the minimum price set for the Global Offering.
Consequently, there will be a priority allocation to the Final Reference Investor in the Global Offering and on or around the closing of the Global Offering, the Final Reference Investor will enter into the investment agreement with the Selling Shareholder.
The Company will continue to inform its shareholders and the market regarding any further developments with respect to the Global Offering in accordance with applicable regulations.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br