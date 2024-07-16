Wi-Fi 7 Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, Broadcom, Intel
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Wi-Fi 7 market to witness a CAGR of 48.3% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Wi-Fi 7 Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Wi-Fi 7 market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The Wi-Fi 7 market size is estimated to reach by USD 12.6 Billion at a CAGR of 48.3% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 1.58 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Qualcomm (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (United States), TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Definition:
Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) is the upcoming generation of Wi-Fi technology designed to offer significantly higher speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity compared to previous Wi-Fi standards. It leverages advanced technologies such as 320 MHz channels, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), and improved modulation schemes (4096-QAM) to enhance wireless communication performance. Wi-Fi 7 aims to support the growing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Market Trends:
• Wi-Fi 7 promises to deliver speeds up to 46 Gbps, significantly higher than Wi-Fi 6, driven by wider channels and better modulation.
• Enhanced low-latency performance to support real-time applications such as gaming, AR, VR, and industrial automation.
• Improved ability to handle high densities of devices, essential for smart homes, offices, and public spaces.
• Utilization of both the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new 6 GHz bands to provide more available spectrum and reduce congestion.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing consumption of high-definition video and data-intensive applications fuels the demand for higher bandwidth.
• The exponential growth of connected devices necessitates a robust Wi-Fi infrastructure capable of handling more simultaneous connections.
• Continuous advancements in wireless technology and networking standards push the adoption of newer, more efficient protocols like Wi-Fi 7.
Market Opportunities:
• Wi-Fi 7 can provide seamless, high-speed internet access, enhancing experiences in video streaming, online gaming, and VR/AR applications.
• Growing adoption of smart home devices and IoT applications presents a significant market opportunity for Wi-Fi 7.
• Improved performance and reliability can drive adoption in enterprise environments, supporting advanced applications and remote work.
Market Challenges:
• Significant investment is required to upgrade existing infrastructure to support Wi-Fi 7, which may be a barrier for some organizations.
• Ensuring backward compatibility with older Wi-Fi standards can be technically challenging and impact performance.
• Navigating the regulatory landscape to gain approval for new spectrum use and ensuring compliance with regional standards.
Market Restraints:
• The cost of adopting and deploying Wi-Fi 7 technology can be prohibitive for some users, especially small businesses and residential customers.
• The market may not be fully ready for widespread adoption, with many users still transitioning to Wi-Fi 6.
• As a new technology, Wi-Fi 7 may face initial teething issues and require time to mature and stabilize.
• The availability of Wi-Fi 7 compatible devices may be limited initially, slowing down adoption rates.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Wi-Fi 7 market segments by Types: Routers, Access Points, Network Interface Cards (NICs), Gateways
Detailed analysis of Wi-Fi 7 market segments by Applications: Consumer Electronics, Enterprise, Industrial, Healthcare, Smart Homes, Public and Government
Major Key Players of the Market: Qualcomm (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (United States), TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Wi-Fi 7 market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Wi-Fi 7 market.
- -To showcase the development of the Wi-Fi 7 market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Wi-Fi 7 market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Wi-Fi 7 market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Wi-Fi 7 market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Wi-Fi 7 Market Breakdown by Application (Consumer Electronics, Enterprise, Industrial, Healthcare, Smart Homes, Public and Government) by Device Type (Routers, Access Points, Network Interface Cards (NICs), Gateways) by End User (Individual Consumers, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises, Healthcare Providers, Educational Institutions, Public Sector Organizations) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Wi-Fi 7 market report:
– Detailed consideration of Wi-Fi 7 market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Wi-Fi 7 market-leading players.
– Wi-Fi 7 market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Wi-Fi 7 market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Wi-Fi 7 near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Wi-Fi 7 market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Wi-Fi 7 market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia.
