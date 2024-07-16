JA Africa and NxGen COACH Network(™) Partner to Empower Africa’s Youth to Generate Leadership Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- JA Africa, one of Africa's largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, has partnered with NxGen COACH Network(™), a global leadership development firm dedicated to empowering and coaching the next generation of global leaders, to integrate a new module on Leadership Capital into JA Africa’s transformative Social Equity Program (SEP) curriculum. This collaboration signals a shared dedication to cultivating the next generation of global leaders.
The Leadership Capital module builds on excerpts from The Treasure You Seek: A Guide to Developing and Leveraging Your Leadership Capital, by Archie L. Jones, Jr., founder of NxGen COACH Network(™) and esteemed Harvard Business School Professor. In his new book, he defines leadership capital as the art of leveraging existing resources and influence to achieve personal and professional goals. The book explores leadership capital and the “5 Cs” individuals need to achieve their full potential. Jones examines Capability, Culture, Communication, Connection, and Confidence through his approachable style and real-world examples.
Through this collaboration, NxGen COACH Network(™) has crafted a pivotal segment of the Social Equity Program curriculum, centered on developing self-awareness, a fundamental trait for effective leadership. This component equips young Africans with the tools to understand their strengths, values, and capabilities, setting them on a pathway to recognize and leverage their leadership capital to drive positive change and impact in their communities.
Setting the program in motion, NxGen COACH Network(™) trained trainers to deliver this module and share content to facilitate the propagation of the message at the SEP Bootcamps in seven countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, and Uganda.
Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa, lauds Archie Jones Jr.'s steadfast commitment to nurturing future leaders, noting, "Archie’s commitment to inspiring and preparing young people for global leadership resonates with our mission at JA Africa. The addition of Leadership Capital concepts to our curriculum will ensure that our youth have equitable access to globally recognized leadership skills training, especially youth in hardest-to-reach communities."
The partnership between JA Africa and NxGen COACH Network(™) signifies a monumental stride in equipping African youth with indispensable leadership skills. Through innovative initiatives like the Social Equity Program, both organizations aim to illuminate the path toward a brighter future for Africa by nurturing a new breed of visionary leaders.
The Treasure You Seek: A Guide to Developing and Leveraging Your Leadership Capital, by Archie L. Jones, Jr., is available now on Amazon.
About JA Africa
JA Africa is one of Africa's largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs. JA Africa's mission is to prepare Africa's youth for the future of jobs. Through the delivery of hands on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics, and more, we empower young people to grow their entrepreneurial ideas, hone their work skills, manage their earnings, and secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. JA Africa has a presence in 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and collectively reaches over 900,000 youth each year. Learn more at www.ja-africa.org
About NxGen COACH Network™
NxGen COACH Network™ is a global leadership development firm dedicated to empowering and COACHing (Create Opportunity And Cultivate Humanity) the next generation of leaders, especially those from uncommon and underinvested backgrounds. The firm empowers aspiring leaders and seasoned executives to create value and have impact in their communities, organizations, and society regardless of their title. NxGen COACH Network™ leverages the Leadership Capital Framework and the 5Cs: Capability, Culture, Communication, Connection and Confidence, to deliver dynamic workshops, impactful speaking, and strategic consulting. Listen to the podcast produced by NxGen COACH Network™, Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr. and learn more at www.nxgencoachnetwork.com.
Senanu Adiku
