NATO: an unshakeable mainstay of security

NATO is adaptable. Established exactly 75 years ago – on 4 April 1949 – as a defence alliance against the then Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, the alliance continued to engage in peacekeeping and peacemaking missions and operations after the end of the Cold War.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the alliance has focussed on deterrence and defence. The number of NATO member states has meanwhile grown from the twelve founding members to now 32.

A ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary was held in connection with the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on 4 April. The 2024 NATO Summit commemorating 75 years of NATO will take place in Washington.

Anniversary family photo: the Foreign Ministers of NATO’s member states gathered in Brussels. Photo: ddp / Polaris

New strategic concept

The 2022 summit in Madrid is considered to have been instrumental in establishing the alliance's new course. NATO’s new strategic concept adopted in Madrid responds to the changed security situation in Europe since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

In recent decades, NATO has had to withstand tough debates about its purpose and continued existence. However, the alliance has been able to demonstrate that it is adaptable and can find the necessary responses to the challenges at hand.

Accepting new members

The fact that the formerly neutral states Finland (2023) and Sweden (2024) joined NATO illustrates the importance of membership in the transatlantic alliance. The accession of both Sweden and Finland were a direct consequence of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, highlighting the extent to which this war has changed the security situation in Europe.

Sweden and Finland are two strong new members of the alliance who contribute greatly to overall security in the Euro-Atlantic region and help to boost deterrence and defence capabilities.

A mainstay of security in Germany

Germany, too, benefits from the defence alliance’s promise of security, as it remains an unshakeable mainstay of the country’s security and its most important transatlantic connection. NATO is indispensable for Euro-Atlantic security and guarantees peace, freedom and prosperity. The allies will be standing side by side to defend security, shared values and the democratic way of life, also in future.

Germany joined NATO after the formation of its Federal Armed Forces in 1955 and has proved its worth as a strong partner within the alliance. German soldiers have made key contributions to ensuring peace and freedom on numerous missions.

Protecting the Baltic region

Soldiers of the Federal Armed Forces are currently guarding the eastern flank of NATO together with other alliance partners, offering support to their host country's armed forces. In addition, the Bundeswehr airforce is also securing the airspace of the entire Baltic region (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania).

NATO at 75: On 4 April 1949, twelve states signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the USA.

The original copy of the Washington Treaty is kept by the US State Department and was taken to the NATO headquarters in Brussels on the occasion of the anniversary, where it was on display outside the US for the first time.