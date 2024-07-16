Aleida Makes History as First Afro-Latina Crowned Queen in Ghana’s Oti Region

NEW YORK,, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleida Castillo, a syndicated media personality and International Affairs and Culture Consultant has made history by becoming the first Afro-Latina to be crowned queen and Nana Afriyie I in the Oti Region of Ghana, West Africa.

The Royal Women’s Conference highlighted this historic event, marking a significant milestone in the celebration of cultural diversity and the strengthening of international ties.

Aleida’s coronation is not only a personal achievement but also a symbolic representation of the desired unity between Black women around the world, as well as the unification of African and Afro-Latinos. Her new role as queen is a testament to her commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

In addition to her groundbreaking coronation, Aleida has been appointed as the International Advisor to the Paramountcy under the guidance of the esteemed Nana Otubea II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Nkonya-Ahenkro Traditional Area and President of the All-Region Queen Mothers Association of Ghana.

Nana Otubea II is a trailblazer in cultural preservation and women’s leadership, known for her advocacy against the marginalization of queen mothers. She has tirelessly worked to ensure that women are included in governance and community development.

Aleida’s distinguished career spans over 15 years, during which she has become a sought-after consultant, known for her ability to help political candidates, powerful women, and companies connect and shift culture in positive ways. Her work in syndicated radio and TV in Ghana, along with her expertise in Africa and Latin America, has been a catalyst for making the African dream a reality.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be crowned queen in the Oti Region of Ghana,” said Aleida. “This role signifies a powerful bridge between the African and Black Latino community around the world and our African roots. Anyone close to me knows how serious I am about my rice, my jollof, and how I believe we can connect around the world and find our way home through our rice, and now here I am being crowned queen in an area known for its traditional rice. Won’t HE do it!”

I look forward to working alongside Nana Otubea II to foster powerful cultural exchange through The Royal Woman’s Conference & Award show for 2025 and promote unity amongst Black women worldwide under the umbrella of the soul of a mother, The African Queen Mother.”

Aleida continues to make an impact through her Test The Dream Mastermind, The Royal Woman Tour & Conference travel experiences and her syndicated Culturally Lit Network shows.

About Aleida Aleida is a leading syndicated media personality and International Culture Consultant specializing in Africa and Latin America. With over 15 years of experience, she empowers small businesses, governments, and women to achieve their dreams. Aleida is the first Afro-Latina to be crowned queen in the Oti Region of Ghana and serves as the International Advisor to the Paramountcy under Nana Otubea II.

About Nana Otubea II Nana Otubea II, the esteemed Paramount Queen Mother of the Nkonya-Ahenkro Traditional Area and President of the All-Region Queen Mothers Association, is a trailblazer in cultural preservation and women’s leadership. Known for her advocacy against the marginalization of queen mothers, she has tirelessly worked to ensure that women are included in governance and community development.