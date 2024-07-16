Positioning Services Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
Key Players in This Report Include:
Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd. (United Kingdom), Racelogic Ltd. (United Kingdom), Sarantel Ltd. (United Kingdom), Fugro EMU Limited (United Kingdom), Geomatrix Earth Science Ltd. (United Kingdom), Mira Geoscience Ltd. (United Kingdom), Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Ocean Infinity Ltd. (United Kingdom), GeoAcoustics Ltd. (United Kingdom), Precision Acoustics Ltd. (United Kingdom), Geotech Ltd. (United Kingdom), QinetiQ Ltd. (United Kingdom), Ursa Navigation Solutions Ltd. (United Kingdom), National Physical Laboratory (NPL) (United Kingdom), Satellite Applications Catapult (United Kingdom)
Definition:
Positioning services are methods and tools that pinpoint an object's or person's precise location in space. In addition to using various structures, these services make use of sensors and systems based on land as well as Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) such as Galileo, BeiDou, GPS, and GLONASS. Accurately determining a device or entity's coordinates (latitude, longitude, and altitude) in real time or over a prolonged period of time is the main goal of positioning services. Furthermore, positioning services have developed into essential components of an enormous range of packages, including those related to emergency response, agriculture, outdoor enjoyment, surveying, navigation, and logistics.
Market Drivers:
• • Advances in GNSS Technology
• • Integration with AR/VR Technology
• • IoT Device Dependence
• • Consumer Reliance on Smartphones
Market Opportunities:
• • IoT Proliferation Across Industries
• • Autonomous Vehicles and Drones
• • Market Expansion in Autonomous Systems
Major Highlights of the Positioning Services Market report released by HTF MI:
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Positioning Services market to witness a CAGR of xx % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Positioning Services Market Breakdown by Application (Navigation and Mapping, Transportation and Logistics, Agriculture, Construction and Engineering, Emergency Response and Public Safety, Consumer Electronics, Others) by Type (Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Terrestrial-based Positioning) by End-user Industry Segmentation (Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Agriculture, Construction, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Global Positioning Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Positioning Services market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Positioning Services market.
• -To showcase the development of the Positioning Services market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Positioning Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Positioning Services market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Positioning Services market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Positioning Services market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Positioning Services near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Positioning Services market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
