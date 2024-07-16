Enteral Nutrition Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Enteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enteral nutrition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.55 billion in 2023 to $12.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical need, hospital and clinical settings, surgical procedures, improved feeding tubes, increased awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The enteral nutrition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient-centric care, chronic health conditions, home-based care, personalized nutrition, rise in gastrointestinal disorders.

Growth Driver Of The Enteral Nutrition Market

The increase in the prevalence of chronic disease is expected to drive the demand for enteral nutrition. Chronic or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are long-term conditions that typically progress slowly and persist over an extended period. It includes cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer, chronic kidney disease, neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. Enteral nutrition can be used as a supportive measure for patients who have difficulty eating or maintaining adequate nutrition due to the disease or its treatments.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the enteral nutrition market include Cardinal Health Inc., Nestle S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Danone S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hormel Foods Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., C. R. Bard GmbH, Moog Inc., Mead Johnson Nutrition, Cook Medical, Halyard Health Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Applied Medical, Angiplast Pvt Ltd., Kate Farms, Global Health Products Inc., Victus Inc., VYGON SAS.

Major companies operating in the enteral nutrition market are focusing on developing next-generation enteral feeding system such as enteral feeding pumps to strengthen their position in the market. The Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump is a next-generation enteral feeding system designed to deliver nutrition and hydration from hospital to home.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Standard Enteral Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition For Chronic Illness

2) By Nutrition Type: Proteins, Carbohydrates, Multi Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Fibers, Minerals, Other Nutritional Types

3) By Patient Type: Adults, Pediatric

4) By Application: Cancer, Critical Care, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the enteral nutrition market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of enteral nutrition.

Enteral Nutrition Market Definition

Enteral nutrition refers to a method of delivering nutrition directly into the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, bypassing the oral route through a feeding tube that is inserted either through the nose (nasogastric or nasoenteric tube) or directly into the stomach or small intestine (gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube).

The main products of enteral nutrition are standard enteral nutrition and enteral nutrition for chronic illness. Standard enteral nutrition refers to a type of nutrition that is provided through the gastrointestinal tract via a tube. It is designed to meet the nutritional needs of individuals who are unable to consume adequate amounts of food orally or have a dysfunctional gastrointestinal system. The nutrients include proteins, carbohydrates, multi vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, fibers, minerals, and others, suitable for adults and pediatrics with cancer, critical care, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, and other conditions. The enteral nutrition is available at hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Enteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Enteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enteral nutrition market size, enteral nutrition market drivers and trends, enteral nutrition market major players, enteral nutrition competitors' revenues, enteral nutrition market positioning, and enteral nutrition market growth across geographies. The enteral nutrition market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

