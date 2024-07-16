Key Trends and Insights in Online Shopping and Coupon Usage revealed by HotDeals

HotDeals

HotDeals.com's report reveals 15 key trends and statistics shaping shopping and coupon usage, providing valuable insights for consumers and businesses alike.

SAN FRANCISCO, SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotDeals.com, A Community-Driven Coupon Platform, has released a report analyzing current shopping and coupon trends amidst the global surge in online shopping. With over 5 billion internet users worldwide, e-commerce has firmly established itself as a dominant force in global commerce, driving unprecedented growth in the trillion-dollar industry, particularly in the US and other regions.

The report delves into the rapid expansion of the e-commerce market, highlighting its diverse consumer base, mobile shopping trends, and emerging online shopping behaviors. It also underscores how technological advancements have transformed couponing, offering consumers enhanced accessibility through mobile apps, browser extensions like chrome, and AI-driven personalized offers. These innovations are reshaping retail dynamics, facilitating significant consumer savings, and fostering new patterns in online shopping.

Key Online Shopping Trends & Coupon Statistics for 2024

1. Rapid Growth of E-Commerce:

E-commerce accounted for 19% of global retail sales in 2021, set to rise to 25% by 2026, driven by a projected $5.47 trillion market by 2027. （Statista）

2. Expanding Consumer Base

In the US, 268 million people shopped online in 2022 (80% of the population), with projections nearing 290 million by 2027. In the UK, 55.8 million online shoppers contributed to 25% of retail sales. （Statista）

3. Sector-Specific Revenue

Electronics, toys, fashion, and food sectors are forecasted to lead e-commerce revenues, with values ranging from $0.24 to $1.35 trillion by 2027.

4. Demographics and Behavior

Young adults aged 25-34 are the largest cohort of mobile shoppers in the US (32%), with a preference for fashion and electronics purchases. Additionally, mobile shopping usage surged globally during the pandemic, notably in Europe (67% increase).

5. Influence of Social Commerce

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram drive significant purchasing decisions, with 77% of consumers influenced by social media content.

6. Holiday Shopping Trends

Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain pivotal, with mobile traffic surging (79% on Black Friday in 2022), emphasizing the importance of mobile-friendly shopping experiences.

7. Role of Chatbots and Voice Shopping

- Chatbot interactions up 40%, with 64% preferring messaging over calls.

- Voice shopping to reach $19.4 billion by 2023, driven by smart speakers.

8. Coupon Influence on Purchasing

- 38% of shoppers admitted to spending more due to finding a coupon (Credit Donkey).

- Over 16 loyalty programs per shopper are used to save money (Exploding Topics).

9. Coupon Usage

- Over 90% of households used at least one coupon in the last 12 months (Statista).

- Digital coupons, particularly for brands like DoorDash, are highly sought after online (Semrush).

10. Consumer Behavior and Preferences

- 93% of US shoppers consider discounts and offers important factors in their purchasing decisions. (Criteo)

- 86% of consumers want retailers to clearly highlight digital coupons alongside products, with 63% stating they would use more coupons if easily accessible online. (Inmar Intelligence)

11. Impact on Purchasing Decisions

- 67% of shoppers decide to make a purchase solely because they found a coupon code or discount. (HotDeals)

- 58% of Millennials plan their shopping trips around pairing coupons with store circular offers. (Inmar Intelligence)

12. Brand Influence and Loyalty

- Coupons influence 86% of shoppers to try new products and 80% to choose brands they wouldn’t typically buy. (Businesswire)

13. Annual online coupon savings

- Coupon codes could save the average shopper $1,465 per year.

- A working coupon code helps save an average of $30 per cart.

14. Coupon code success rates and savings by category

- Coupons have the highest success rate (56.6%) for smoking and tobacco products, followed by food and alcohol(45.9%).

- Shoppers can expect to get the biggest discounts when using coupons for eating out (20.3%), purchasing personal or beauty products (19.4%), or buying apparel or accessories (18.8%).

15. The best months for coupon codes

- The total number of active coupons has been the highest during August and October.

- The best time for unbeatable savings has been Black Friday and Cyber Monday, during the holiday shopping season.

The report of HotDeals underscores the transformative impact of e-commerce and evolving couponing technologies on global retail dynamics. As online shopping continues to expand, driven by a diverse consumer base and mobile shopping trends, innovations in coupon accessibility are reshaping consumer behavior and driving substantial savings.