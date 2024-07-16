One-year traineeship at European Endowment for Democracy 

The European Endowment for Democracy (EED), a grant-giving organisation based in Brussels, is seeking a trainee for a twelve-month traineeship for Grant–making Support (Eastern Partnership region), starting in autumn 2024.

The intern will assist in preparing standardised contractual documentation, reviewing financial reports (mainly in Russian and English) and other administrative tasks, translating short texts from Russian to English and vice versa, updating the database and maintaining the archive.

The call is also open to non-EU nationals who have a university degree not older than 24 months or who are currently studying at a university in a third country (non-EU) or are currently studying at a Belgian university and have an Annex 15 or Resident A card which allows them unrestricted access to the Belgian labour market.

The candidate should have knowledge of the grant-making cycle and proficiency in English and Russian languages (proficiency in Ukrainian and/or Georgian language would be an asset).

The expected level of monthly remuneration is around €1,900 net per month, in addition to meal vouchers and the reimbursement of a monthly subscription to Brussels public transport.

The deadline for applications is 18 August.

The European Endowment for Democracy (EED) is an independent, grant-making organisation, established in 2013 by the European Union (EU) and EU member states as an autonomous International Trust Fund to foster democracy in the European Neighbourhood (Eastern Partnership – EaP – and Middle East and North Africa – MENA), the Western Balkans, Turkey and beyond.

