National Week of Tolerance Launched: Visions of Peace Celebrates Surakarta as The Most Tolerant City in Indonesia, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Surakarta has long been recognized as a city that has historically promoted Javanese culture and tradition, including Batik and Liwet.
This month, Surakarta is receiving additional recognition as the City of Tolerance when it receives the 2024 Most Tolerant City in Indonesia Award from the international Visions of Peace Initiative on July 10th.
Princess Dr. Cheryl Halpern, one of the co-founders of the Visions of Peace Initiative stated, "The commitment of the Mayor of Surakarta and his municipal administration to establish a peaceable city manifesting inter-religious, ethnic, and group tolerance needs to be formally acknowledged. The success achieved by the Surakarta City Government is enjoyed by the city’s residents.
City Hall has become a public center for social and religious events. The decision to decorate the City Hall and its adjacent parks in appreciation for the variety of religious holidays demonstrates the Surakarta City Government’s commitment to the principles of Pancasila. The citizens of Surakarta gather and celebrate their religious holidays and cultural festivals respectfully with each other. Regardless of an individual’s ethnicity or religion, Surakarta is a city that encourages respect for every resident.”
Princess Dr. Cheryl Halpern further explained that the Visions of Peace Initiative leadership conducted a review of Indonesian cities and decided to present Surakarta with the Most Tolerant City in Indonesia Award 2024. She continued, saying, “This award affirms Surakarta's identity as an open and inclusive city for everyone. Following the leadership of Mayor Gibran, the people of Surakarta have supported each other in a mutual effort to build a better city. Surakarta is an inspiring example of communal collaboration for other cities in Indonesia to develop in order to achieve peaceful coexistence.”
Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, expressed his happiness about Surakarta receiving the Most Tolerant City in Indonesia Award 2024, saying, “I am so very pleased that the programs developed by the Surakarta City Government, have been supported by the residents, religious leaders, and cultural figures, and have provided equal respect with dignity for all. It is with pride, on behalf of all of the citizens of Surakarta, that I thank the Visions of Peace Initiative for choosing Surakarta for this most prestigious award” concluded Mayor Gibran.
The event continued with the kickoff of birds of peace release which will consists of 10.000 art birds and birds as part of a series of World Record Making for the Most Birds of Peace in the World. The event was held at the Mayor's official residence, Surakarta City Hall and the Sheikh Sayed Grand Mosque and will continue in other cities in Indonesia as part of the main event of The Golden Rule National Week of Tolerance which falls on July 25-31, 2024. During the National Week of Tolerance 25 Screenings of The Golden Rule Film will be screened in Surakarta.
The kickoff for the National Week of Tolerance was officially commemorated by the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum of Surakarta which consists of Mayor's office, People's Representative, Distric Attorney office, Police office, Army office and also by religious leaders of Religious Harmony Forum led by Grand Sheikh KH. Abdul Rozak Shofawi of the Grand Mosque of Sheikh Sayed together with Visions of Peace Initiative.
Website : https://visionsofpeaceinitiative.com/
Y Makhu
Visions of Peace Initiative
