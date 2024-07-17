Eggtronic Flash Memory EPIC Controller Enhances Design Flexibility and Reduces Inventory of Power Solutions
RISC-V-based Epic 2.0 Flash series of mixed-signal controllers simplifies and speeds design of power converters and wireless power transmitters.
The new series was created to help further simplify and speed the design process and to minimise the number of ICs that OEMs needed to have in inventory.”MODENA, ITALY, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eggtronic has announced that its family of EPIC mixed-signal power conversion controller ICs is now available with options offering reprogrammable flash memory.
— Igor Spinella, Eggtronic’s CEO and founder
The new EPIC 2.0 Flash series has been created to deliver enhanced flexibility through the design process, while helping OEMs to reduce inventory by allowing the same low-power, mixed-signal IC to be deployed across multiple applications.
EPIC (Eggtronic Power Integrated Controller) ICs are designed to optimise performance and low-load to full-load efficiency, minimise standby power consumption and reduce component count and form factor in high-performance power converter and wireless power transmission systems. Built around a 32-bit RISC-V core and a rich set of high-performance digital and analog peripherals, EPIC 2.0 Flash ICs feature a flexible internal structure that supports control of both standard and proprietary power conversion architectures.
This latest announcement makes flash programming available to controllers for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications including USB-PD and Qi charging, AC/DC, DC/DC power supplies, motion control, lighting and wireless power transmission at ratings up to 10 kW. Using the new Epic devices, engineers can deliver efficiencies of up to 96% while having the flexibility to deploy proprietary firmware, adapt firmware libraries at any stage of development, accommodate changes to industry standards and easily test various design options during prototyping.
“The new series was created to help further simplify and speed the design process and to minimise the number of ICs that OEMs needed to have in inventory,” said Igor Spinella, Eggtronic’s CEO and founder. “Developers can, for example, minimise risk by starting with the Flash version before a seamless transition to a cost-efficient OTP EPIC for production, while OEMs can stock a single, general-purpose part number for a variety of applications, with specific functionality being added through reprogramming of the flash, either before mounting the IC or even directly in-circuit.”
EPIC2ATxxx flash version is seamlessly compatible with all Eggtronic firmware developed for the existing EPIC2ACxxx OTP version, so that customers and OEMs can select the memory best suited for their applications and needs. A number of programming tools and detailed data sheets are available on request for the evaluation and adoption of Eggtronic controllers.
