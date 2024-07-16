Spices and Seasonings Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 41.2 Billion by 2032, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.5%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 & 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐬, 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐”. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟕.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟏.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬:

The growing popularity of ethnic cuisines worldwide represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. People are becoming more adventurous in their eating habits and seeking authentic flavors from different cultures, catalyzing the demand for a variety of spices. This is further supported by globalization and the ease of access to recipes and cooking techniques from around the world through digital media. Consumers are experimenting with exotic spices in their cooking, which is catalyzing the demand for both common and rare spices. This approach not only satisfies the desire for novelty but also introduces exotic spices to a wider audience.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Rising advances in packaging and storage technology are bolstering the market growth. Proper packaging is crucial for maintaining the flavor, color, and aroma of spices and for prolonging shelf life. Innovations in this area, including vacuum packing and the use of inert gases, are improving the quality and longevity of spices. Furthermore, developments in transportation and storage, such as climate-controlled containers, are facilitating long-distance transport of spices without loss of quality. These technological improvements are helping to maintain the integrity of spices from the producer to the consumer, thus enhancing the overall appeal and reliability of spice products.

● 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Health-conscious consumers are recognizing the health benefits of natural spices and herbs. Spices, including turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, are known for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and therapeutic properties. This awareness is driving consumers to incorporate more spices into their diets as a natural alternative to artificial flavors and additives. The growing body of scientific research supporting the health benefits of spices is further reinforcing this trend. Additionally, the rising popularity of herbal teas and natural supplements is driving the demand for spices as people seek natural ways to boost immunity and improve overall health.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

● ARIAKE JAPAN Co. Ltd.

● Associated British Foods plc

● Baria Pepper Co. Ltd.

● Döhler GmbH

● DS Group

● EVEREST Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

● The Kraft Heinz Company

● Kerry Group plc

● McCormick & Company

● Olam International

● Sensient Technologies Corporation

● SHS Group

● Spice Hunter (Sauer Brands Inc.)

● Unilever plc

● Worlée-Chemie GmbH

𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● Salt and Salt Substitutes

● Herbs

● Thyme

● Basil

● Oregano

● Parsley

● Others

● Spices

● Pepper

● Cardamom

● Cinnamon

● Clove

● Nutmeg

● Others

Spices represent the largest segment due to the widespread use of spices as essential flavor enhancers in various cuisines worldwide.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Meat & Poultry Products

● Snacks & Convenience Food

● Soups, Sauces and Dressings

● Bakery & Confectionery

● Frozen Products

● Beverages

● Others

Meat and poultry products hold the biggest market share as spices and seasonings are commonly used to enhance the flavor of meat and poultry products.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market on account of the rich culinary traditions and the incorporation of spices and seasonings in traditional cuisines.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising trend of using spices as natural preservatives in the food industry is gaining momentum. The growing consumer awareness about the adverse health effects of artificial preservatives is prompting food manufacturers to use natural alternatives like rosemary extract, clove, and cinnamon. These spices not only extend the shelf life of products by inhibiting bacterial growth but also add distinctive flavors. This dual functionality is particularly appealing in the organic and natural food sectors, where clean labeling and the use of natural ingredients are crucial. By embracing spices as preservatives, manufacturers can cater to health-conscious consumers while also enhancing the sensory profile of their products.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

● COVID-19 Impact

● Porters Five Forces Analysis

● Value Chain Analysis

● Strategic Recommendations

