AI and Sustainability in Advanced Manufacturing to take Centre Stage at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024

The seventh edition of the region's leading advanced manufacturing event features specially curated AI Discovery Journey and the launch of whitepaper paving the way for companies to integrate AI in their operations.



Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), will be held at Singapore EXPO from 14 -16 October 2024. Focusing on shaping the future with sustainable manufacturing, ITAP 2024 will spotlight the latest AI integration capabilities that enable diverse manufacturing sectors at various stages of technology adoption to foster business growth while contributing towards global climate goals.

National AI developments to spur AI integration in manufacturing

The Asia Pacific region is leading the smart manufacturing sector, which is expecting to grow at 15.7% CAGR through 2030. This is underscored by the accelerating rollout pace of AI policies that will lead to its greater adoption by manufacturers. Various industries are currently seeing more AI integration. For instance, Rolls-Royce, at their Seletar campus, uses AI for predictive analytics and maintenance of aircraft engines, enhancing reliability and performance while minimizing downtime. At ST Engineering, AI is used in predictive maintenance, enhancing production efficiency, and improving product quality across its various sectors, including aerospace and electronics.

At a national level, Singapore revised national AI strategy (NAIS) with one of the aims to triple the nation's AI workforce to 15,000 by 2029 and plans to invest more than $1 billion (US$743.7 million) over the next five years in AI computing, talent and industry development. Malaysia is propelling ahead with its Malaysia AI Roadmap 2021-2025, having recently launched the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Consortium (MAIC) and the AI Talent Roadmap for Malaysia 2024–2030 as part of the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus 2024 (MY AI NEXUS) programme.

Indonesia projects that AI will make a significant contribution of US$366 billion to its economy in the next decade. Indonesia aims to accelerate the growth of Southeast Asia's largest AI ecosystem with the 2045 Artificial Intelligence National Strategy (Stratnas AI). In Vietnam, the government has approved a national strategy on AI that will enable Vietnam to become a hub for AI innovation and solutions in the Southeast Asian region and globally by 2030.

Evolving ITAP 2024 to empower companies for smart manufacturing

Past editions of ITAP have clearly demonstrated and established the importance of Industry 4.0, technology innovation, and the need for digital transformation. While these elements remain as cornerstone for ITAP, the 2024 edition zeroes in on how manufacturing companies can leverage AI technology to advance industry and environmental sustainability, deep-diving into three key trends for better business outcomes[1]:

Digitalise with Secure Intelligent Operations: Integrating systems, data, and people for seamless processes, improved productivity, and lower costs.

Align Sustainable Manufacturing Practices: Optimising resources and technologies to balance economic growth with environmental goals.

Build Antifragile Supply Chains: Leveraging technology for resilient, adaptable, and transparent supply chains.

"We aim to empower manufacturing companies with relevant technologies and knowledge on AI integration so that they can balance environmental stewardship, economic viability and social responsibility, which in turn strengthen their resilience and competitive advantage in the increasingly environmentally-conscious and demanding global market," said Mr Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar. "ITAP remains the leading platform for industry players to convene, explore opportunities, engage in impactful discourse and collaborate across new domains and emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing to unlock new growth frontiers."

Structured approaches guiding AI integration in manufacturing

Curated specially for ITAP 2024, the AI Discovery Journey will offer a comprehensive overview of AI's transformative impact on manufacturing across Asia Pacific. Through showcasing innovative solutions, practical applications, and fostering lively discussions, ITAP 2024 will accentuate AI's potential to drive secure, resilient, and sustainable industrial practices.

ITAP 2024 will launch a groundbreaking whitepaper, "Regenerative Manufacturing – Unlocking ASEAN's Growth through Design and AI", developed in partnership with global management consultancy firm Kearney. The whitepaper aims to outline practical approaches and solutions to guide companies to remain profitable, resilient and sustainable while contributing to the reshaping of manufacturing and its larger operating ecosystems.

For the first time, the AtoZero Battery and Energy Storage Technology Expo will be co-located with ITAP 2024. Part of the AtoZero (Accelerate to Net Zero) series of sustainability-focused events that bring together the global community to spark policy changes and strategic partnerships, the expo is dedicated to advancing Asia's energy storage and battery technology innovations, and value chain business opportunities.

ITAP 2024 promises to be content rich: attendees can also gain first-hand insights at the Industrial Transformation Forum[2], the I4.0 Tech Capsules[3] and Industrial Innovation Stage[4]. This year's edition will also feature four immersive Experience Zones to allow attendees to explore the latest developments in Sustainable Manufacturing, AI & Data Analytics, Industrial Robotics & Automation, and Additive Manufacturing. In addition, a series of keynote sessions and panel discussions have been lined up, along with networking areas and product showcases. As other thematic zones, forum and content details are progressively firmed up with multiple partners, announcements will be made by Constellar nearer to the event.

Building on the success of ITAP 2023, which had a strong attendance of 308 exhibitors, over 16,000 visitors from more than 70 countries and regions, and over 35% of attendees being C-level executives and key decision-makers, ITAP 2024 aims to deepen its event impact with over 400 exhibitors, with key industry players Amazon Web Services, Azbil, Delta, Jungheinrich, and Redhat leading the way. To engender closer proximity between R&D and industry, institutions of higher learning including Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic will also present cutting-edge developments.

ITAP 2024 is supported by industry and government partners including Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), JTC Corporation (JTC), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and global industry leaders and key players in the region's business ecosystem.

Register here to attend ITAP 2024. For the latest updates, follow ITAP on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC – A HANNOVER MESSE Event

Organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC –a HANNOVER MESSE event (ITAP) is Asia Pacific's go-to platform for companies and governments looking to start, scale and sustain their adoption of Industry 4.0 (I4.0) processes and solutions across industries and sectors. ITAP offers comprehensive content-rich learning avenues and themed activity zones for companies at various stages of business transformation to explore, collaborate and co-create solutions to future-proof their businesses. Cohesively, ITAP brings together a self-contained ecosystem and helps build a professional community for end-to-end engagements among I4.0 practitioners, technology & solution providers, industrial companies, component manufacturers, software companies, manufacturing solutions suppliers, service companies & consultancies and start-ups. For more information, please visit the official ITAP website.





About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.





HANNOVER MESSE – Home of Industrial Pioneers

HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading trade show for industrial technology. With the lead theme Industrial Transformation, it spotlights all of the latest trends in industry, including Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, 5G and smart logistics.

About Deutsche Messe AG

Deutsche Messe AG is one of the world's leading trade fair companies. Every year, the company organizes around 150 trade fairs and events in Germany and abroad. Deutsche Messe AG's goal is to bring together people of all nations who, with their solutions and through their collaboration, drive the pace of innovation, sustainability and prosperity. The company's portfolio features such world-class events as (in alphabetical order): DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief and safety & security) and LIGNA (woodworking and wood processing tools, equipment and machinery). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery), EMO (machine tools), EuroBLECH (metal working) and IAA Transportation (transport, logistics and mobility). Deutsche Messe's portfolio also includes trade fairs in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, Mexico and Turkey.

APPENDIX I:

INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION FORUM 2024

14 – 16 October 2024 / Hall 3 & 4, Singapore Expo

"LEADING THE FUTURE OF MANUFACTURING: UNLEASHING AI FOR SMART EXCELLENCE"

From top executives in the C-suite to frontline factory managers, manufacturing leaders are actively equipping themselves and their teams with essential skills to excel amidst disruption and transformation. Yet, their endeavours merely scratch the surface. Our forum features influential global thought leaders spanning diverse industry sectors, fostering a dynamic platform for exploring emerging trends within the region. Our paramount objective is to serve as a knowledge hub where business leaders can discuss leveraging innovation. Aligned with this year's theme, 'Shaping a Sustainable Future with AI-Powered Manufacturing,' the conference will spotlight five key themes to be discussed at ITAP 2024.

INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION FORUM 2024

(Information accurate as of 2 July 2024)

[1] The three trends emerged after active engagements with ITAP's industry stakeholders including key government agencies, industry players and trade associations that form the Steering Committee and International Advisory Committee for ITAP.

[2] For more information on the Forum, please refer to Appendix I.

[3] The I4.0 Tech Capsules platform is a knowledge-sharing platform for bite-size learnings of the latest technology trends (Power Solutions) and exclusive product launches (Glimpse into the New) in the region. More details will be shared closer to date.

[4] Attendees will be able to explore key technologies such as AI and sustainable manufacturing, alongside insights into government initiatives, regulations, and investment opportunities. More details will be shared closer to date.

Source: Constellar

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024