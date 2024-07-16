Submit Release
INNOCN Launches Prime Day Special Offer on 49-inch Ultrawide Monitor

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN, a leading provider of cutting-edge display technology, is thrilled to announce an exclusive Prime Day deal on its flagship 49-inch Ultrawide Monitor - 49C1R. Originally priced at $874.99, the INNOCN 49 Inch Ultrawide Monitor will be available for just $679.99 during Amazon Prime Day, marking a significant $195 discount off the regular price.

Designed for productivity and immersive entertainment experiences, the INNOCN 49 Inch Ultrawide Monitor boasts a stunning 3840x1080 resolution and a sleek, modern design that enhances any workspace or gaming setup. With its ultra-wide aspect ratio, users can enjoy seamless multitasking and vibrant visuals that bring content to life.

In addition to the Prime Day price drop, customers can enjoy an extra 5% off by using the code 49C1RUMT during checkout. This additional discount makes the deal even more irresistible for those looking to upgrade their home office or gaming rig with state-of-the-art display technology.

About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com

