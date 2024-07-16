INNOCN Launches Prime Day Special Offer on 49-inch Ultrawide Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN, a leading provider of cutting-edge display technology, is thrilled to announce an exclusive Prime Day deal on its flagship 49-inch Ultrawide Monitor - 49C1R. Originally priced at $874.99, the INNOCN 49 Inch Ultrawide Monitor will be available for just $679.99 during Amazon Prime Day, marking a significant $195 discount off the regular price.
Designed for productivity and immersive entertainment experiences, the INNOCN 49 Inch Ultrawide Monitor boasts a stunning 3840x1080 resolution and a sleek, modern design that enhances any workspace or gaming setup. With its ultra-wide aspect ratio, users can enjoy seamless multitasking and vibrant visuals that bring content to life.
In addition to the Prime Day price drop, customers can enjoy an extra 5% off by using the code 49C1RUMT during checkout. This additional discount makes the deal even more irresistible for those looking to upgrade their home office or gaming rig with state-of-the-art display technology.
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXZY18SB
Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7
Vote to design products and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
