Spring Promotion: INNOCN Announces Price Drops on Ultrawide Displays

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN is launching a limited-time promotion on select ultrawide monitors, offering reduced pricing on models designed for professionals, content creators, and gamers. From March 25 to March 31, 2025, three high-performance displays will be available at discounted rates.The INNOCN 45-inch Curved 120Hz Ultrawide Monitor ( 45C1R ) will be priced at $519.99, down from its original price of $699.99. This model features a 5120×1440P resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting tasks that require precision and fluid visuals. The curved design enhances viewing comfort, making it suitable for extended work and gaming sessions.The INNOCN 44-inch 120Hz Ultrawide Monitor ( 44C1G ) will be available for $479.99, reflecting a discount from its original price of $649.99. Its 120Hz refresh rate and ultrawide format provide an expanded workspace for multitasking, while the high color accuracy and contrast ratios make it a suitable option for graphic design and video editing.The INNOCN 40-inch 1440p 144Hz Ultrawide Monitor ( 40C1R ) will be offered at $399.99, reduced from $549.99. With a 144Hz refresh rate, this model delivers a responsive experience for gaming and professional workflows. The 1440p resolution ensures clarity and detail, while the ultrawide screen enhances immersion and productivity.INNOCN continues to focus on developing display technology tailored to the needs of creative professionals, business users, and gamers. The company’s monitors are designed to support high-resolution work, accurate color reproduction, and seamless multitasking.The promotional pricing will be available from March 25 at midnight PDT to March 31 at 11:59 PM PDT.About INNOCNINNOCN is dedicated to redefining display technology with high-performance monitors designed for creative professionals, business users, and gamers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, INNOCN continues to deliver industry-leading display solutions for those who demand the best. The company is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance user experiences in gaming, professional computing, and beyond.Media Contact:Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)Official Website: https://www.innocn.com Marketing Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.