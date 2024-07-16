IYDF Launches Youth Vocational Training Classroom in Laos
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 11, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) launched an impactful youth vocational skills training project in Ban Na Village, Luang Prabang Province, Laos. The eagerly awaited computer learning classroom within this project was officially inaugurated, offering local youth an exciting new learning platform.
The classroom, equipped with 17 state-of-the-art computers, has already attracted 23 enthusiastic local youth to enroll in the program. The IYDF Asia-Pacific office generously funded the establishment and operational costs of the classroom, ensuring that participants receive high-quality vocational skills training at no cost.
IYDF emphasized that the classroom's creation aims to empower local youth with valuable vocational skills, facilitating their seamless integration into society, enhancing their employment prospects, and improving their quality of life. By acquiring computer skills, the youth will gain access to a wealth of knowledge and information, boosting their competitiveness and social adaptability. At the end of the day's instructional activities, the participating youth spontaneously organized a thorough cleanup of the classroom, showcasing their gratitude and appreciation for this learning opportunity.
IYDF hopes that projects like this will further promote the comprehensive development of youth across Laos, providing them with more opportunities and choices for their future. Souphanong Vilayvanh, the local project manager at IYDF, stated, “We aspire to lay a strong foundation for the future of local youth by offering this high-quality vocational skills training.”
We call upon all sectors of society to support and contribute to the education and development of youth in Laos. Every act of kindness and assistance will create boundless possibilities for these children's futures. Together, let's collaborate to create a brighter tomorrow for these young individuals.
