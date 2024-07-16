INNOCN 34C1Q Ultrawide Monitor Enters This Prime Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN is excited to announce a special Prime Day offer on the INNOCN 34C1Q Ultrawide Monitor, slashing its price by $120 from the regular $399.99 to an exclusive Prime Day price of $279.99. This limited-time offer is available from July 16th to July 17th, presenting an exceptional opportunity for consumers to enhance their gaming and work setups affordably.
The INNOCN 34C1Q features a spacious 34-inch 21:9 Ultrawide screen with WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440p), perfectly suited for immersive gaming and multitasking with its Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) split screen features. Equipped with an IPS panel, it boasts a 75Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB wide color gamut, ensuring vibrant and accurate color reproduction. With a fast 4ms response time and low latency, users can enjoy smooth, lag-free visuals for an enhanced viewing experience.
Connectivity options are plentiful with USB Type C, DP 1.2, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.4, USB-B, USB A, and a 3.5MM Audio Jack, offering seamless integration with various devices including laptops, Macs, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. The monitor supports HDR technology with a high contrast ratio of 1000:1, meeting the DisplayHDR 400 standard to deliver vivid and lifelike images.
Designed with ultra-narrow bezels and a height-adjustable stand made of metal, the 34C1Q provides ergonomic flexibility with tilt (5~15°), swivel (30°), and height adjustment (±5"), catering to diverse viewing preferences for both home and office environments. VESA mountable support (100x100mm) adds further versatility in setup options. This monitor combines immersive visuals with ergonomic design, making it an ideal choice for gamers and professionals alike.
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09YCMZKTR
Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7 Vote to design product and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company
Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
