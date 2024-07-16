Latest research – AI-powered procurement: Decode, deploy, deliver

AI-powered procurement: Decode, deploy, deliver

Artificial intelligence. It’s the topic on everyone’s minds – not just in procurement, but across the world of business and beyond. Leaps forward in the sophistication and accessibility of the technology over the past 18 months mean it is imperative that leaders understand its long-term implications.

While AI presents plenty of potential opportunities for procurement – from automating negotiations to generating valuable insights from contracts – the pace of change is slow, with many functions reporting they are being held back by problems with their data, funding and skills.

AI-powered procurement: Decode, deploy, deliver, published in partnership with Ivalua, examines the ever-evolving procurement technology landscape, providing detailed insights into procurement functions' tech stacks, investment priorities and the steps they are taking to harness the power of AI in their organisation.

