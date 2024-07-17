Deborah Martin's Music Featured in New Documentary "Written on the Landscape"
Deborah Martin, a Spotted Peccary Music artist, at the Santa Fe premiere of "Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon" in which four of her musical works are featured.
An aerial view of the ancient Pueblo ruins of Chaco Canyon, now part of the Chaco Culture National Park in northern New Mexico.
Film poster for "Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon," which features ambient, acoustic and world music of Spotted Peccary Music artist Deborah Martin and her collaborators.
Spotted Peccary Music: The Sound of Inspiration
Now streaming on PBS, "Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon" includes four of artist Deborah Martin's moving musical compositions.
The film, "Written on the Landscape: Mysteries Beyond Chaco Canyon," is part of a compelling series on the intriguing Chaco Canyon, believed to have been a thriving regional center for the ancestral Pueblo people from 850 to 1250 CE (Common Era). The film is streaming for free on PBS through July 20, 2024 at PBS.org
Written on the Landscape explores the rich history and enigmatic past of the ancient site, which lies within Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico, between Albuquerque and Farmington, in a remote canyon cut by the Chaco Wash.
With striking cinematography, this third film in the Chaco Canyon trilogy blends stories from indigenous and non-indigenous scholars to convey an ancient culture’s vital relevance to us today.
Befitting the project, the compositions by visionary musician Deborah Martin resonate throughout the documentary, enhancing its visual and narrative depth. She attended the June 8th premiere screening of "Written on the Landscape" at the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) in Santa Fe, NM.
Martin expressed admiration for the film and its creators, and deep gratitude for the inclusion of her music and the invitation to an evening filled with awe for the ancient wonders of Chaco Canyon.
“This film is a journey not only through history but through the very soul of a land and its people,” remarked Robert Redford, capturing the essence of the documentary's profound impact. Produced and directed by Anna Sofaer, the film was co-written and edited by Christopher Beaver, and associate produced by Helen Colton.
This extraordinary film intertwines historical insight with the evocative sounds of Martin's music. Specifically, the featured music includes "Deep Roots, Hidden Water" with special guests Tony Levin and Coyote Oldman; "Black Bamboo" from the album Convergence with Greg Klamt & Mark Rownd; "Illuminata" and "Inter Astrum," both from the album Anno Domini by Deborah Martin and J. Arif Verner.
"Written on the Landscape" is currently being broadcast on PBS and is available for free streaming until July 20 at this link: https://www.pbs.org/video/written-on-the-landscape-mysteries-beyond-chaco-canyon-1v0mvi/
For more information, interviews, or review copies, contact Beth Ann Hilton, beth(at)spottedpeccary.com
For music licensing inquiries, contact Deborah(at)SpottedPeccary.com
About Deborah Martin:
Deborah Martin is a renowned ambient musician known for her evocative compositions that blend electronic, acoustic and world elements. Her works often explore themes of nature, history, and the human spirit; her passion is to visualize and create music that takes each listener on a journey through time and space. With a vivid imagination and a deep love of historic places and peoples of the past, she is one of few musical visionaries who can bring forth into the present, and into our hearts, the spirit of that which has been so utterly lost in antiquity. https://deborahmartinmusic.com/
Beth Hilton
Spotted Peccary Music
+1 310-560-8390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube