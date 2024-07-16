The Industry Experts Lined Up for the 2024 Learning Indaba

Inspiring minds, groundbreaking perspectives in L&D: The Learning Indaba features world-class keynote speakers and industry leaders.

Africa's premier L&D event returns, featuring global experts on e-learning trends, keynotes, and strategy workshops. Ticket registration now open.

The Learning Indaba is a fantastic chance to dive into the latest trends in e-learning and make valuable connections.” — Paul Hanly

SOUTH AFRICA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s New Leaf Technologies Learning Indaba Conference and Expo is coming up and promises to be even bigger and better than before.

What started in 2014 as a small get-together for Learning and Development (L&D) practitioners has become one of Africa’s premier learning and education events. This year’s Indaba is taking place at The Maslow Sandton in Johannesburg on the 18th of September, 2024, and the morning session will be live-streamed globally. The event will provide a platform for global and local thought leaders to share their insights and the latest trends in the fast-moving world of e-learning.

Human Resources and Learning and development professionals from across the globe will learn first-hand about the current top international learning and development software and service providers, discover the latest in digital and online learning trends, and get practical insight into the best-practice methods for turning L&D strategy into success.

Delegates can look forward to keynotes, topic breakouts, workshops, ask-me-anything sessions, and opportunities to collaborate with like-minded peers focused on innovative e-learning platforms and methods.

The 10th Learning Indaba Conference and Expo will be hosted by New Leaf Technologies, a South African e-learning solutions company at the forefront of the African Learning Renaissance. New Leaf Technologies is committed to moulding a world where learning is accessible, engaging, and transformative. Through initiatives such as the Learning Indaba, they aim to boost collaboration, innovation, and excellence within the industry, thereby broadening the lens of the local L&D community.

Commenting on this year’s Indaba, where over 500 delegates are expected to attend both online and in-person, New Leaf Technologies CEO Paul Hanly says: “I’m really looking forward to this year’s Learning Indaba — it’s a fantastic chance to dive into the latest trends in e-learning and make valuable connections. Join us for a day filled with learning and inspiration!”

Here are the speakers set to present at this year’s Learning Indaba:

1. Scott Burgess – Continu

Scott, joining the event from the USA, is the Founder & CEO of Continu, a Modern Learning Management System used by fast-moving companies such as UpWork and Slack. Continu and New Leaf Technologies recently signed a partnership to bring this revolutionary education technology to Africa.

2. Willem Maritz

With over two decades of expertise in instructional design and online learning, Willem Maritz is a prominent figure in the e-learning and Development sector and is now based in the UAE. As an accomplished entrepreneur in Human Resource Development, he focuses on harnessing technology to create impactful learning experiences and foster robust learning cultures. Driven by a vision to address the training industry's core challenge — sustainable behavioural and cultural change — Willem has established himself as an innovative leader. His multifaceted career also encompasses roles as a personal mastery coach, keynote speaker, entrepreneurial mentor, and angel investor.

Hear from fellow Learning & Development professionals and gain practical insights from industry peers as they share their real-life learning and development stories on the African continent and beyond.

Tickets are going quickly! Register for the 2024 Learning Indaba here.

Keep an eye out for updates, speaker reveals, and more on the Learning Indaba page.