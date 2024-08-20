New Leaf Technologies Partners With Ziplyne To Extend Its World-Class Digital Adoption Platform in Africa

New Leaf Technologies and Ziplyne join forces to streamline digital software and app adoption in workplaces, driving innovation and growth across Africa.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa’s leading eLearning solutions company, New Leaf Technologies, has announced its partnership with Ziplyne, a New York-based Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). The exclusive partnership will elevate groundbreaking digital transformation technology in the African market, enabling businesses to overcome obstacles to using workplace apps and software.

Ziplyne’s digital adoption software platform is an innovative tool for training staff on the use of new software in an organisation. It is used globally by L&D and HR professionals, as well as Product, Training, and Procurement teams to create, manage, and deliver powerful in-app guides. Digital platform adoption is key to ensuring businesses maximise their IT investments and make the most of their integrated apps and software solutions while reducing training costs and the burden on human and IT support.

KBVResearch predicts the global DAP market will reach $2.8 billion by 2030, rising at a 23.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements, increasing demand for DAP software, and growing consumer awareness are driving the sector's growth.

The Ziplyne DAP is regarded globally as one of the best platforms for training employees to use new software. The company estimates that by 2025, 70% of organisations will use digital adoption software solutions across the entire technology stack to overcome UX insufficiencies.

Standout features of the Ziplyne DAP are its ease of use and time efficiency. Reducing the time it takes employees to become proficient in workplace software and applications is essential in streamlining digital transformation and increasing companies’ ROI on software investments.

Ziplyne’s DAP eliminates common onboarding and training barriers by helping users overcome the learning curve associated with new digital technologies. This prevents “software paralysis” and user resistance to new technology.

As a scalable, cloud-based training tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Ziplyne's DAP offers these Creator, Player, and Dashboard features:

- User behaviour analytics and reporting

- On-demand user support

- Self-paced learning

- Content creation

- Integration with third-party apps such as Jira, Zendesk and Microsoft Teams

- Ability to create user groups

- Support for multiple languages

- Mobile accessibility

- Flexible pricing

- Customisation according to company needs

- Comprehensive technical support throughout the customer lifecycle

These features are essential when an organisation is onboarding new software — a complex procedure that often requires training (and updates to training) before the final version of the software is complete.

As a key distributor of Ziplyne in Africa, New Leaf Technologies founder Paul Hanly is confident that this expansion will drive innovation and deliver enhanced value to their customers across Africa. He says: “Ziplyne simplifies onboarding of new software. It’s a cost-effective method to ensure users get the information they need when they need it. Plus, the advanced analytics tools make it easy to identify problem areas on the fly.”

Digital transformation is a game changer for the African continent, driving digital literacy, skills development, innovation, economic growth, and job creation in key economic sectors. With this dynamic global partnership, New Leaf Technologies continues solidifying its position as a leader in the eLearning industry. The company's commitment to innovative solutions and extensive reach in the African market makes it the perfect partner for Ziplyne's DAP.

About New Leaf Technologies:

New Leaf Technologies is an eLearning company based in South Africa. It provides top-of-the-line learning software and services to corporations, training companies, and educational institutions. The company offers tailor-made course content, turnkey design, and production services that create holistic eLearning experiences. For more information, visit https://newleaftech.com/

About Ziplyne

Ziplyne is a leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) based in New York, U.S.A. It offers innovative in-application technology that automates digital business processes and simplifies end-to-end user experiences. For more information, visit https://ziplyne.com