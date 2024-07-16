Celebrating Public Transportation

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang recently proclaimed July 16, 2024 as “CNMI Rural Transit Day.” They were joined by Special Assistant for Transportation Alfeda Camacho Maratita and members of the CNMI Office of Transit Authority (COTA).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.