Celebrating Public Transportation

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang recently proclaimed July 16, 2024 as “CNMI Rural Transit Day.” They were joined by Special Assistant for Transportation Alfeda Camacho Maratita and members of the CNMI Office of Transit Authority (COTA).

