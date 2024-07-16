Edalex Release AI-Generated Rich Skill Descriptor Collections of Australian Skills Classification 3.0

Edalex release Al-generated 270+ RSD skill clusters (1,686 RSDs) on openRSD, translating the Australian Skills Classification into digital format.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data, have announced the release of over 270 rich skill descriptor (RSD) skill clusters, comprising a total of 1,686 RSDs, onto their openRSD platform, the world’s largest open library of RSDs. The new collections were created through a GenAI project that translated the Australian Skills Classification (ASC) into digital RSD format. This initiative increases the interoperability and digital availability of skills data, with global access and the opportunity to integrate skills into next-generation credentials, such as digital badges and skills wallets.

“Edalex is excited to enable access to skills data in RSD format to stakeholders in Australia – an important first step in the evolution of digital skills data as we move towards a National Skills Taxonomy (NST),” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “In support of Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA) announcing the development of an NST, we felt that it was important to demonstrate the power of making data more accessible. With this openRSD release, stakeholders can discover, share and integrate standardised skills data into digital resources, such as resumes, job descriptions, digital credentials, EdTech platforms, talent marketplaces and more. It brings skills data to life, giving it mobility, portability, standardisation and a single source of truth.”

The ASC was developed by Jobs and Skills Australia to increase understanding and recognition of skills across occupations, sectors, and contexts. ASC Release 3.0 grouped skills into skill clusters, reflecting groups of similar specialist tasks and shows how skills are related and connected to one another outside of an occupation. According to the JSA’s recent announcement, the new NST will provide a common language and understanding of skills, to better connect the education, skills, and employment sectors, and will be released after a period of extensive community engagement.

“While there’s still a lot to work out in regards to the new NST, we’ve taken action to digitise the ASC so that it can be utilised by industry, education and other stakeholders now,” McFadyen said. “We are committed to empowering the skills-first movement. Until now, the available ASC formats weren’t easily accessible and were unable to be utilised in EdTech and other digital applications. With this RSD release, now they can be. Skills don’t stay static, and nor do frameworks. We were pleased to see RSDs specifically mentioned for consideration in the NST discussion paper and openRSD’s flexibility means we can adjust easily to new classifications as they are released.”

The Edalex team employed AWS Bedrock Generative AI models to enhance and streamline the generation of RSDs. The project was undertaken with the support of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s SummerTech LIVE program for the 2023-2024 period, and provided two Torrens University graduate students with real-world work experience and validated skills. Following the internship, Edalex hired one of the students based on their outstanding efforts and deliverables.

“The success of this project demonstrates the efficacy of leveraging AI to significantly reduce manual efforts in mapping and transforming complex data into digitally usable formats,” McFadyen continued. “With the addition of the Australian Skills Classification, openRSD now contains more than 19,000 Rich Skill Descriptors freely available not only within Australia, but ultimately providing a benefit to the global skills community. We can apply this proven approach to convert other skill frameworks and taxonomies into RSDs, to further speed the shift to a skills ecosystem. And we look forward to participating in the discussion about a more robust National Skills Taxonomy.”

Learn more about Edalex and its platforms at https://www.edalex.com/