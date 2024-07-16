Laurie Urbancik of No Sugar Momma to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to No Sugar Momma, you can have dessert and eat it too! Available online and in over a dozen Illinois locations, Peanut Butter Bombz and Krazy Kookies are made with ingredients such as sprouted rice crisps, rolled oats, TEFF and chickpea flour, walnuts, golden raisins date sugar, premium grade ‘clean’ chocolate, and pure maple syrup that are not only healthy, they’re nutritious and delicious.

After a 25-year successful career in the corporate world, Laurie Urbancik was just not feeling all that great. “I had low energy, trouble sleeping, acne, circles under my eyes, and aches all over my body. As time went by, I started going to acupuncture, was seeing a chiropractor; getting massages and nothing was helping relieve my aches and pains. While I was able to get temporary relief, I just was not a healthy person.

“When I was diagnosed with melanoma, I was devastated and realized my life had to change. As happy as I was that the initial diagnosis turned out to be non life-threatening, it opened the floodgates to looking at my entire life. I was making six digits at the top of my game at a Fortune 100 company, but I wasn’t healthy. That’s when I decided stress from the job was getting to me and I needed to do something about it. In 2016, I retired, rested, prayed, and took the time to heal with the help of a functional medical doctor who dug into my health by looking at my gut and blood work. She found I had an infection in my gut along with toxins in my bloodstream and several of my organs were not functioning as they should. “In order to recover, I made many changes including embracing a strict diet,” Laurie says. No gluten, dairy, processed sugar, eggs, or soy. That meant she could no longer eat any of the delicious, fun treats or desserts she used to enjoy. “I wasn’t going to accept that age-old perception that we have to “cheat” on our diet from healthy foods in order to enjoy a cookie or brownie,” Laurie says. For many who are looking to live a healthier lifestyle—avoiding excess calories, harmful sugar, allergens, and hard-to-pronounce mystery ingredients can be a real struggle. Laurie was determined to find a solution for herself and others.”

No Sugar Momma is not just a snack and dessert company, they are also advocates. “Most people simply do not know what they’re eating. And it’s frightening, terrifying. When I talk about No Sugar Momma, I talk specifically about our cookies and cakes, but inevitably, we start digging into highly relevant discussions about how we got here. The reality is, there’s a lot of danger around the foods people are eating,” Laurie explains.

The good news is that truths are starting to come out. “Consumers are becoming aware that wheat, corn, and sugar are simply not healthy fuels for the human body, especially in large quantities. What’s really exciting is that delicious, healthy food and desserts can be made without these ingredients.”

The next product for No Sugar Momma’s launch, the Chocolate Coconut Bliss, hits all the criteria for ultra clean food with no allergens. “Chocolate Coconut Bliss are buttery-tasting cookies with a lot of great fiber made with almond flour, a lot of coconut, apple sauce, and chickpeas and a nice chocolate bottom with chocolate drizzle on top. I’ve been sampling them locally for several months with rave reviews,” shares Laurie.

No Sugar Mama desserts even offer some protein by using nut butters and gluten free flours. “Treats, when treated as such, become an expression of self love. As long as we’re eating healthy, whole foods that nature give us, treats don’t harm us. And No Sugar Mama Momma treats are made with intentional ingredients,” explains Laurie. “Honey has medicinal qualities, date syrup has vital nutrients, and maple syrup is a prebiotic that supports a healthy gut. All of our ingredients have a function while being tasty and fun.”

Laurie is committed to sharing her love of humanity and Earth by helping others heal, learn and grow. She incorporates Body and Brain techniques and information in her discussions with customers of her business as well as the network of retailers and health professionals she collaborates with in her business activities. Laurie shares some of her company profits to support humanity and Earth initiatives in her efforts to spread the Earth Management Vision.

Close Up Radio will feature Laurie Urbancik in interviews with Jim Masters on Tuesday, July 16th at 3 pm EST and Doug Llewelyn on Monday, July 22nd at 2 pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Laurie Urbancik, please visit https://www.nosugarmomma.us/