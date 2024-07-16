Combination of intelligence and convenience: ENTINA launches Tina2Plus AI smart home 3D printer
ENTINA launches the Tina2Plus AI home 3D printer with 250mm/s speed and AI design, easy to use for family creative projects.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTINA today announced the launch of the Tina2Plus AI Smart Home 3D Printer. This printer not only boasts a high printing speed of 250mm/s but also integrates advanced AI functionality. Designed specifically for home users, it's easy to operate and intuitive, making it the ideal choice for family creative projects.
AI-Powered, Bringing Creativity Within Reach
The standout feature of the Tina2Plus is its integrated AI functionality. Through ENTINA's proprietary app, users can simply input a text description, and the advanced AIGC technology quickly generates corresponding 3D models. This feature allows even home users with no 3D modeling experience to easily design unique, personalized items, adding endless fun to family life.
Designed for Families, Integrating into Daily Life
Tina2Plus is like a smart assistant tailored for home users. It is easy to use - just unpack and plug in, and you can start creating without complicated installation. As a home device, Tina2Plus is equipped with a full range of safety protection measures, so users can safely put it at home.
The compact Tina2Plus is like an exquisite decoration. Whether it is placed on a desk or in a corner of the living room, it can naturally blend into the user's home environment. As a new option in the family, Tina2Plus provides a variety of applications such as printing toys, home decorations and birthday gifts. It allows family members to participate together, experience the creative process, and enjoy the fun of working together.
High-Speed Printing, Quickly Realizing Family Creativity
The 250mm/s high-speed printing capability ensures that family users can quickly turn their ideas into reality. Whether it's a child's science project or home decor, everything can be completed in a short time, inspiring creativity throughout the family.
Smart App, Family Creativity Hub
ENTINA's mobile app not only provides AI design functions but also includes a rich library of family-friendly models and customizable templates. From children's toys to kitchen utensils to personalized gifts, the app offers endless creative possibilities for family users.
Remote Control, Smarter Family Life
Through Wi-Fi connection, family members can remotely control and monitor the printing process anytime via the mobile app, fully integrating into the smart home lifestyle.
The CEO of ENTINA states, "The Tina2Plus is our AI-powered 3D printing solution tailored for family users. Through this product, we hope to bring advanced 3D printing technology and AI capabilities into thousands of households, allowing every family to easily experience the joy of personalized creation. Whether it's for children's education, home decoration, or DIY gift-making, the Tina2Plus will be a powerful assistant for family creativity."
About ENTINA
ENTINA is committed to popularizing 3D printing technology in every household, making personalized creation simple and fun. We believe that by combining AI and 3D printing technology, every family can enjoy the innovative fun brought by technology. For more information, please visit www.ENTINA3D.com.
