CBP reminds travelers to plan ahead and apply for an electronic I-94 through CBP One this summer

SAN DIEGO — As the summer travel season continues, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encourages international travelers to plan ahead by using the CBP One™ mobile application to apply for their I-94s. The CBP One™ app offers a more convenient and efficient way for travelers to apply for their electronic I-94s, helping to facilitate smoother entry into the United States.

“Our goal at U.S. Customs and Border Protection is to make the international travel experience as smooth and efficient as possible,” said Sidney K. Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “By utilizing the CBP One™ mobile application to apply for their I-94s in advance, travelers can significantly reduce their wait times at the ports of entry and enjoy a seamless entry into the United States. We encourage all travelers to plan ahead and take advantage of this innovative solution to enhance their travel experience.”

With the CBP One™ mobile application, international travelers can apply for their I-94 up to seven days prior to their arrival, significantly streamlining the travel process. The app offers a range of features, including the ability to apply for electronic I-94s, schedule appointments, and access important travel information. By planning ahead and completing the electronic I-94 application before arrival, travelers can focus on enjoying their trip rather than worrying about paperwork and waiting times.

The CBP One™ mobile application provides a user-friendly platform for travelers to complete their electronic I-94 applications on their mobile devices. By using the app, travelers can:

Complete their I-94 applications in advance.

Save time at the port of entry.

Access their I-94 information easily through the mobile app.

Avoid paperwork and streamline their travel preparation.

All traveling family members need to be present during the I-94 application process. Those requesting permits must be able to establish financial solvency and proof of residency outside the U.S. and must demonstrate that they have sufficiently strong ties to their country of origin including a home abroad they do not intend to abandon. Applicants who present a border crossing card are not eligible to work in the United States.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via Border Wait Times (cbp.gov) or obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can make an informed decision of their travels. Wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the “Know Before You Go” section of the CBP website at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items. “Know Before You Go” brochures are also available at border ports.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov).

