SIGNATURE BRIDE MAGAZINE LAUNCHES SIGNATURE TRAVEL FOR ENGAGED BLACK COUPLES LOOKING TO HOST A DESTINATION WEDDING
SIGNATURE BRIDE magazine ventures into luxury travel with SIGNATURE TRAVEL, catering to engaged Black couples for destination weddings with curated experiences.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIGNATURE BRIDE, a premier bridal lifestyle magazine catering to the luxury Black bridal market, has announced the launch of SIGNATURE TRAVEL, curated specifically for engaged Black couples wanting a destination wedding. This innovative travel experience offers couples immersive, bespoke excursions designed to go beyond their wildest dreams as they explore firsthand potential wedding locales, ensuring an unparalleled wedding experience for themselves and their guests.
Each curated journey allows couples to engage deeply with the culture, cuisine and unique offerings of each destination. From private cooking classes and exclusive tastings to adventurous excursions to fashion-forward bridal shopping, the experiences are specifically curated to provide couples a comprehensive idea and understanding of what they can offer their wedding guests. Additionally, each tour includes consultations with local event planners who specialize in navigating the nuances of marrying in their locales, offering expert insights into local wedding protocols.
"Destination weddings merge the beauty of matrimony with the thrill of travel, transforming a wedding into a multi-day vacation with loved ones," says Shawn Nelson, editor-in-chief of SIGNATURE BRIDE. "Through SIGNATURE TRAVEL, couples can move beyond online images and virtual tours to truly experience a location with all their senses. It’s about making informed, inspired choices for their big day."
In collaboration with Queens of Virtue, an award-winning travel boutique brand known for its luxurious, culturally immersive travel packages, SIGNATURE TRAVEL promises to deliver extraordinary experiences.
“Our partnership aims to craft intimate, luxury trips that allow couples to not only see but feel what they can offer their guests,” says Sapphire Kharyzma, CTC, founder of Queens of Virtue.
Beyond trips curated around destination wedding locales, SIGNATURE TRAVEL also offers romantic getaways and festive weekend “jaunts” designed for romance, bachelorette trips, bachelor trips, girl’s getaways and more.
In September 2024, SIGNATURE TRAVEL will be hosting an intimate “jaunt” for engaged couples to Amador County, California—a destination perfect for wine country weddings thanks to the area’s unique set of varietals and expanse of old-growth vines (60-plus years old). Guests will enjoy old-world varietals that emanate from Italy, the Rhône Valley and Iberia—and varietals not found elsewhere—in addition to a gastronomic experience, romance and more in California’s historic wine and gold country.
In 2025, SIGNATURE TRAVEL is set to take couples to spectacular destinations including Croatia, Italy, Barbados and St. Lucia. In 2024, SIGNATURE TRAVEL will offer couples romantic US-based excursions designed to explore private luxury getaways.
For more information, or to reserve a spot for the Amador Country, California, trip, please call 954.651.1346 or email sbtravel@signaturebride.net.
ABOUT SIGNATURE BRIDE MAGAZINE
SIGNATURE BRIDE is the #1 multiplatform dedicated to all things weddings for today’s Black bride/couple. Sexy, daring and insightful, SIGNATURE BRIDE is committed to delivering relevant content, fresh ideas, personalized tools and expert savvy advice to Black brides worldwide as they plan one of the most important events of their life. From its website and digital issues, SIGNATURE BRIDE covers everything from the latest fashion and beauty trends to the best honeymoon destinations, celebrity marriages, verbal/financial/sexual communication and relevant lifestage content that deals with the core issues of relationships, marriage and family. SIGNATURE BRIDE is establishing itself as the authority on all things weddings for today’s sophisticated BIPOC Gen Z and Millennial consumers. WEBSITE: signaturebride.net/
ABOUT QUEENS OF VIRTUE
Specializing in curating luxury experiences for affluent clients, Queens of Virtue is an award-winning travel brand that creates a hub for multicultural women. The company’s goal is to inspire, motivate, influence, educate and empower. Rooted in sisterhood communities, Queens of Virtue builds villages to equip sisters through storytelling and lived experiences. WEBSITE: queensofvirtue.com/
Debra Kronowitz
SIGNATURE BRIDE MAGAZINE
+1 954-651-1346
sbtravel@signaturebride.net
