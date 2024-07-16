Steve Gilliland, Top Speaker/Best-Selling Author, Reigns as North America's Most Unique and Popular Credit Union Speaker

Steve Gilliland

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond his award-winning speaking credentials, Steve Gilliland’s distinctive background as a former credit union board member makes him a popular and in-demand speaker in the credit union industry. As a Speaker Hall of Fame member, he parlays his remarkable ability on stage with his know-how to deliver relevant, entertaining, and uplifting presentations.

Palmetto Citizen’s Federal Credit Union President & CEO Nicholas Wodogaza shares the impact of Hall of Fame Speaker Steve Gilliland's presentations on credit union employees. “When a speaker consistently exceeds your expectations, it's not just thrilling, it's awe-inspiring. Our employees genuinely love hearing Steve speak, and the reason he is the most popular and best speaker we’ve ever hired to speak at our Annual Awards Day program three different times.”

Credit union clients repeatedly review Steve Gilliland as “the best speaker they have ever had.” His client list is a who’s who of credit unions, credit union leagues, and credit union associations, both small and large. https://stevegilliland.com/clients-by-industry/

Five dates on Steve’s calendar fill up fast for Martin Luther King’s Birthday, President’s Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day. Credit unions that plan a special day of training or celebration for their employees will schedule these days with Steve a year in advance.

According to Laura Parrish, Education Director at the Kentucky Credit Union League, “What makes Steve Gilliland’s presentations so unique is the content and delivery. He knows our industry, eliminating the cookie-cutter message delivery approach.”

Gilliland knows the credit union industry and says, “Credit Unions operate to promote the well-being of their members, which translates into putting them first. I am thrilled to be a credit union member and honored to have served on a board for several years.”

If you’re looking for a speaker to set the tone for your next credit union event, Steve Gilliland’s blend of humor and content will help people improve at work and in life.

To learn more about Steve Gilliland and his impactful work, click here: https://stevegilliland.com/