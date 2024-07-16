Pro-Israel 'Blessing Conference' Hosted by Pastor Greg Locke July 21 & 22
The revelation of Bible prophecy unfolding in real-time and the tangible outpouring of God's promised blessings will highlight the two-day event
And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”MOUNT JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the very first book of the Bible, God promises to bless those who bless Israel and to curse those who curse Israel, while further stating that through the Jews all families of the earth will be blessed (Genesis 12:3). The Blessing Conference speakers will address these prophetic promises with a level of Biblical accuracy and passionate conviction that is desperately lacking in Christian churches today.
The conference is led by Pastor Greg Locke, the founder of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, TN, just outside of Nashville. Locke is the author of 5 best-selling books and the executive producer of the hit theatrical documentary, “Come Out In Jesus Name.” Locke believes the Blessing Conference will bring God’s blessings to all who attend or tune in to the livestream during this unprecedented two-day gathering.
“The Bible says a lot about Israel,” says Locke. “It’s a book inspired by the God of the Jews, penned exclusively by the Jews, all about the Jewish Messiah, whom we call Jesus, our Lord. We are not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and we are not ashamed to stand with Israel and bless the People of God. In the Bible, we are commanded to protect Israel and to be a blessing to the Jews, and at Global Vision we do that every day with a joyful heart. Through this conference, we hope to call the body of Christ—the Church—back to the heart of God in this regard. As we look at Israel today, we are seeing the Book of Revelation come to life right before our eyes. We are watching the prophetic timeline of the Bible literally pop off the page as it ticks down to its final days, and we can’t afford to miss what God is doing—nor what He is calling us to do.”
In addition to morning and afternoon sessions on Sunday and Monday, there will be a special Mass Deliverance Service held Sunday night. It is important to note that this will be the final conference to be held under the historic Global Vision tent before moving into a building structure.
SPEAKERS:
Pastor Greg Locke, Pastor Israel Pochtar (of Israel), Pastor Brian Gibson Dr. Malachi O'Brien (Others to be named later)
WHERE: Global Vision Bible Church, 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd., Mount Juliet, TN
WHEN:
Sunday, July 21
Morning Service at 10:30 AM
Afternoon Session at 5 PM
Deliverance Service at 6:30 PM
Monday, July 22
Morning Session at 9-12 AM
Roundtable Q&A at 6 PM
Evening Session at 7PM
