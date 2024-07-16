Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: A Comprehensive Study Exploring with Airbus, McAfee, Lockheed Martin
The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are AE Systems PLC (United Kingdom), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Hexagon AB (Sweden), General Electric Company (United States), McAfee Corp. (United States), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Northrop Grumman Corp. (United States).
Definition: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) refers to measures taken to safeguard essential assets and systems that are vital for the functioning of a society and economy. These infrastructures typically include sectors such as energy, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, and government services. The goal of CIP is to ensure their reliability, resilience, and availability in the face of various threats, including natural disasters, cyber attacks, physical sabotage, and other emergencies.
Market Drivers:
the escalating threat of cyberattacks and government initiatives
Market Opportunities:
evolving threats and technological advancements and the rise of smart cities and the Internet of Things
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: Consulting, Managed, Risk Management
Key Applications/end-users of Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: Government and Defence, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare, Others
