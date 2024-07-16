Wheels on Rent Introduces Special Discount on SUVs for a Desert Safari Trip in Dubai

Desert Safari Trip in Dubai Explore Arabian Desert Witness the Enchanting Beauty of Vast Arabian Desert

Wheels On Rent UAE announces 10-percent extra discount on SUVs for exploring the vast desert of Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheels On Rent offers 10-percent extra discount on SUVs for exploring the vast desert of Dubai. The Land Cruiser, Toyota Prado, Jeep Wrangler and the Nissan Patrol are among the list. Desert Safari in Dubai is all about having a fun and engaging experience while cruising through the vast stretches of sand. The ups and downs of the desert terrains have often been used as a joy ride for various tourist and visitors. Wheels on Rent provides thrill-seekers and adventurers an opportunity to either go for a self-drive rental car option or an SUV with our specialist driver to witness the breathtaking beauty of Dubai’s desert. Wheels on Rent as a prominent name for rent a car service in Dubai, aims to provide not just the best SUVs but also at the affordable rates to enhance its customers experience.

Wheels on Rent helps its customers in the following ways to make their Desert Safari trip comfortable and personalized.

1. Variety of SUV options:

Extensive fleet of Land Cruisers, Nissan Patrols, Wranglers and Toyota Prados. All these luxurious yet rugged SUVs have the ability for a smooth and comfortable drive even in desert terrain of UAE.

2. Expert Guidance:

If the customers have an expertise and the skills for driving an SUV in a desert then the self-driven SUV option is recommended else our experienced drivers and guides are adept at navigating the challenging desert terrain, delivering unique dune bashing experiences and breathtaking sunset views with utmost safety and professionalism.

3. Tailored SUV Rental Packages for both Dubai and Abu Dhabi:

Wheels on Rent offers SUV hire service across UAE. Customers can rent an SUV of their choice at their preferred location.

4. Seamless Booking Process:

Booking process to rent a desert safari SUV car is simple and easy. Wheels on Rent's user-friendly online platform allows the customers to select the vehicle effortlessly but it is always advisable to confirm car booking beforehand to avoid any inconvenience at the last moment.

5. Local Insight and Authenticity:

Wheels on Rent carries deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise in Dubai's desert environment, ensuring an authentic and immersive safari experience.

Moreover, Wheels on Rent also provides an array of additional services such as airport transfer, Van rental in Dubai or a limousine rental in Dubai. Tourists and UAE's local residents can hire a car for a corporate meeting, wedding reception or a family trip.



About Wheels on Rent UAE:

Wheels On Rent UAE is a leading car rental service provider in Dubai, renowned for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a passion for adventure and a dedication to providing top-tier vehicles and services.

For more information on our Desert Safari SUV rent a car options, visit https://wheelsonrent.ae/auto-body/suv/ or contact us through a WhatsApp/Call at +971544083494.

