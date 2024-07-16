Comer & Oversight Committee Republicans Call on Secret Service to Provide Documents and Communications Regarding the Assassination Attempt of President Trump

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Committee Republicans today sent a letter to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting information regarding the assassination attempt of President Trump and calling for the preservation of documents and communications regarding the Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump. The Committee seeks clarity regarding the United States Secret Service’s management of resources and personnel related to the July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In anticipation for your appearance before the Committee next week, the Committee seeks information regarding the assassination attempt on President Trump,” wrote the lawmakers.

The Oversight Committee requests the following information be produced no later than this Thursday, July 18, 2024:

A complete list of all law enforcement personnel, including Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and local law enforcement, with roles in protecting President Trump at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, including but not limited to the advance team;

All audio and video recordings in Secret Service’s possession or custody related to President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024;

Any memorandum or notice issued by the Director to Secret Service personnel regarding the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt on President Trump.

The Oversight Committee requests the following information be produced no later than July 29, 2024:

All documents and communications related to the Secret Service protection for President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, including but not limited to any pre-site survey identifying security concerns and/or mitigation of security concerns and monthly Office of Protective Operations reports;

All internal documents and communications, including text messages and email communications, between Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security related to President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024;

All documents and communications, including text messages and email communications, between Secret Service and local law enforcement related to President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024;

All communications, including text messages and email communications, among Secret Service personnel related to President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024;

All maps, aerial views, diagrams, and assessments in the possession or custody of the Secret Service of the setting for President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024; and

All remote surveillance data, including but not limited to drones, listening devices, remote cameras, and satellites, used for President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

The letter to Director Cheatle can be found here.

