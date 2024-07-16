Service Farm’s Employee Onboarding Workflow for Microsoft 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
Service Farm’s low-touch or no-touch employee onboarding workflow, built on Microsoft 365, streamlines the employee onboarding journey and enable customization.
Microsoft AppSource welcomes Employee Onboarding Workflow for Microsoft 365, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Farm today announced the availability of its Employee Onboarding Workflow for Microsoft 365 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
Service Farm is an Australia-based specialist digital transformation, systems integration, and software-as-a-service digital development firm. Our deep understanding of the commercial digital landscape, combined with our team’s technical ability to deliver innovative, fit-for purpose, bespoke solutions, drives our team’s success.
Service Farm’s low-touch or no-touch employee onboarding workflow, built on Microsoft 365, streamlines the employee journey and enables customization. The app centralizes and automates common onboarding steps, such as offer letter, pre-employment Checks, HR and payroll setup, induction, IT, and other security authorization, and task completion notifications.
“With our app, we aim to address the inefficiencies in employee onboarding that often plagues industries such as hospitality, construction, facility management, and security services,” said Kiran Sethumadhavan, Managing Partner at Service Farm. “By providing this solution, we aspire to deliver significant benefits to a broader spectrum of organizations."
“Microsoft AppSource welcomes Employee Onboarding Workflow for Microsoft 365, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to AppSource and line-of-business solutions from trusted partners like Service Farm, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”
About Service Farm
We offer a range of digital transformation, systems integration, and bespoke development solutions that enable businesses to streamline their operations and drive growth. Our team works closely with clients to identify their pain points and develop custom solutions that address their specific needs. Whether it’s building a new product from scratch or integrating existing systems, we have the expertise to deliver results.
