ASU Alumni Association ranks as No. 1 largest Phoenix-area networking association

With more than 640,000 members, the ASU Alumni Association was recently ranked the No. 1 largest Phoenix-area networking association by the Phoenix Business Journal for the 11th consecutive year.

There are 338,607 ASU alumni who reside in Arizona, allowing for networking opportunities that complement the association’s mission of fostering lifelong connections.

The ASU Alumni Association currently has 53 active geographic and special-interest chapters worldwide, providing global outlets for community engagement. With an expansive web of Sun Devils, cultivating connections with other alumni is made possible through chapter-specific projects such as Tillman Honor Runs and ASU traditions like Founders’ Day or Affinity Reunions.

In 2023, the ASU Alumni Association held 205 virtual and in-person events, according to Phoenix Business Journal’s ranked list of networking associations. The list also includes the top local executive of each organization, the year the association was founded, annual dues and the total number of members.

“Our staff and volunteers are honored to be named the largest networking association in the Phoenix area,” said Christine K. Wilkinson, president and CEO of the ASU Alumni Association.

“Our Sun Devil alumni show immense dedication to supporting and engaging with one another at our events, exemplifying the core beliefs of the ASU Alumni Association. We prioritize collaboration and community impact, providing ways for our members to develop long-lasting relationships.”

The ASU Alumni Association also provides opportunities for children and future Sun Devils, such as scholarships and the Sun Devil Generations program, to get involved and continue the legacy of networking and connecting with ASU alumni.