Author A. Tony Mendoza Unveils the Untold Story of $160 Million Art Heist in Upcoming Novel

A. Tony Mendoza unravels the story of Jerry and Rita Alter, documenting their transformation from humble teachers to daring art thieves centered around a $160 million heist.

A. Tony Mendoza unravels the story of Jerry and Rita Alter, documenting their transformation from humble teachers to daring art thieves centered around a $160 million heist.

El Paso author A. Tony Mendoza explores the enigmatic lives of Jerry and Rita Alter in his debut novel, "IN OUR SECRET LIFE."

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author A. Tony Mendoza has cracked the mystery of how Jerry and Rita Alter led a secret life, stealing the iconic $160 million painting "Woman-Ochre" from the Arizona Museum of Art in 1985 and keeping it hidden for 32 years.

Additionally, Mendoza has unraveled how they funded a lavish lifestyle, traveling to 145 countries, amassed an additional $300,000 worth of artwork in their home, and accumulating $1 million in their bank account, all on a school teacher's salary. All these revelations are meticulously detailed in his debut novel, "IN OUR SECRET LIFE."

To bring this gripping narrative to readers worldwide, Mendoza is launching a Kickstarter campaign starting on July 23, 2024.

This campaign aims to support the distribution of this captivating story, allowing readers to delve into the hidden lives of Jerry and Rita Alter, who, despite their modest public personas, harbored an astonishing secret.

This incredible true story has made headlines globally, including in prestigious publications like The New York Times, DailyMail, and The Washington Post, among countless others. However, the world continues to ask the same burning questions:

• Just who were Jerry and Rita Alter?

• How did two humble schoolteachers come to possess this masterpiece?

Driven by these unanswered questions, Mr. Mendoza embarked on a journey to uncover the secret lives of Jerry and Rita Alter. Through meticulous research and analysis of Jerry Alter's writings, Mr. Mendoza pieced together a fictionalized account of Jerry and Rita’s life, from the bustling streets of New York City to the quiet town of Cliff, New Mexico.

“IN OUR SECRET LIFE” unravels the hidden depths of Jerry and Rita Alter’s double lives, portraying a tale of intrigue, deception, and the extraordinary lengths to which two seemingly ordinary people went to pursue an extraordinary secret, kept hidden for a lifetime.

A. Tony Mendoza will be available for interviews and to answer questions about the novel. Media representatives can join him live or via Zoom to discuss the book and the incredible true story behind it.

The first two chapters of “IN OUR SECRET LIFE” are available for free on Mr. Mendoza’s official website, www.inoursecretlife.com. The site also features a specially composed theme song that captures the essence of the book’s narrative.

