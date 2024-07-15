VCBB to Host Workforce Workshop as Vermont Set to Receive $229 Million for Broadband Buildout

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is hosting a Workforce Workshop on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program this week. The session will be held Friday, July 19, in Burlington to help prospective BEAD applicants understand the program’s workforce requirements and prepare them for the upcoming application process. ISPs will compete with bids for part of the $229 million of federal funding to bring universal broadband service to Vermont.

The workshop will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 870 Williston Road in South Burlington from 8:00 to 4:30 and include speakers from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Vermont Department of Labor, Wireless Infrastructure Association, and the VCBB, who will explain the workforce requirements and how the VCBB has proposed that applications will be scored, as well as the importance of developing Vermont’s workforce.

For more information, read the full press release.