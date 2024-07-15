Montgomery County Council Meets on July 16 to Vote on Bills to Expand Tenant Protections and Establish a Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission

MARYLAND, July 15 - For Immediate Release: Monday, July 15, 2024

Also on July 16: Public hearings on three proposed Montgomery County Charter Amendments and zoning proposals

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, July 16 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize World Listening Day. The second, presented by Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke and Gabe Albornoz, will recognize Peace Day in honor of Mattie J.T. Stepanek.

At 12 p.m. the Council will hold a lunch time meeting with the Regional Services Center directors.

At 1:15 p.m., Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Albornoz will present an additional proclamation recognizing Park and Recreation Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Great Seneca Master Plan

Review: The Council will hold a work session on the Planning Board draft of the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science, which covers 4,330 acres located in the heart of the I-270 Corridor between the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and the town of Washington Grove. The plan area includes several distinct areas, including the Life Sciences Center, Quince Orchard, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Londonderry and Hoyle’s Addition, Rosemont, Oakmont, Walnut Hill, Washingtonian Light Industrial Park, Washingtonian Residential and Hi Wood. The plan makes recommendations to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Life Sciences Center, guide future developments, and transform public spaces and amenities in the area to provide valuable links and social spaces.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee held four work sessions in June and July to receive an introduction to the plan and review the plan’s districts, fiscal impact statement, the Life Sciences Center and more.

Legislative Session

Bill 4-24, Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission – Established

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 4-24, Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission – Established, which would establish a Montgomery County Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission, prescribe the membership and duties of the Commission, provide for the staffing of the commission, and specify the purposes for which funds received from the State Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund may be used. The purpose of Bill 4-24 is to fulfill a mandate under state law to establish a commission in the County to advise the County on the use of the fund and to recommend grants for community-based initiatives. The lead sponsors of Bill 4-24 are Councilmembers Kristin Mink, Sayles and Will Jawando. Council President Friedson and Councilmembers Katz, Natali Fani-González, and Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Kate Stewart, and Councilmember Evan Glass are cosponsors of Bill 4-24. The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

Bill 7-24, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Tenant Protection and Notification

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 7-24, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Tenant Protection and Notification, which would require a residential lease to include certain information related to renter’s insurance, automatic sprinkler systems and emergency evacuation and safety plans. In addition, the bill would require the 24-hour availability of a building representative and notification of essential service disruptions in a rental building. An emergency safety plan, approved by the Department of Permitting Services, is also required. The lead sponsor of Bill 7-24 is Council Vice President Stewart. The bill is cosponsored by Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Sayles, Katz, Mink, Albornoz, Jawando, Glass and Council President Friedson. The PHP Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, July 16, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.