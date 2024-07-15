Japan-US Innovation Awards Program Announces 2024 Guest Speakers: Shilpa Kolhatkar of NVIDIA and Renee Chou of Uber
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program (https://www.usjinnovate.org/) proudly announces Shilpa Kolhatkar of NVIDIA as the keynote speaker, and Renee Chou of Uber as a special guest speaker, at the Awards Symposium on July 18, 2024.
Shilpa Kolhatkar is the Global Head of AI Nations at NVIDIA, who will be sharing fascinating insights on the AI partnership forged by President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida between the United States and Japan. Our special presentation topic is Uber's Entry into the Japan Market. Renee Chou, Work and Economic Policy Manager at Uber, will be speaking on this timely matter.
Shilpa Kolhatkar is the Global Head of NVIDIA’s AI Nations, a worldwide program that helps government leaders and stakeholders develop plans to implement AI to advance national priorities and drive economic growth. She is focused on building strategic partnerships and a rich ecosystem, facilitating the adoption and growth of NVIDIA’s AI solutions and platforms across the public sector.
Prior to her work at NVIDIA, Shilpa was involved in Business Development for Cisco’s IoT solutions across major industry verticals, including: Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy, and the Public Sector. Shilpa holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Bachelors in Computer Science from SJSU California.
Renee Chou is Uber’s Work and Economic Policy Manager, based in San Francisco. She is focused on promoting safety, health, well-being, and open access to work for millions of drivers and couriers on the Uber platform, with a particular interest in the APAC region. Prior to this role, Renee was the Head of Public Policy at Uber Taiwan, where she facilitated regulatory changes in the taxi and food delivery industries.
In 2017, she co-founded Taiwan’s first Digital Economy Association (DEAT) and has served as Secretary-general for 4 years. Before joining Uber, Renee led Greenpeace East Asia’s communications team. She holds a BA degree in sociology from the University of California, San Diego.
The 14th annual Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Symposium will take place at Stanford University’s Arrillaga Alumni Center. It will include the presentation of the SunBridge-John Thomas Emerging Leader Awards to two late-stage growth companies that are transforming an industry or value chain, and the Innovation Showcase featuring five Japanese startup companies of interest to Silicon Valley and world audiences.
The U.S. winner is Joby Aviation (https://www.jobyaviation.com/), the developer of an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft intended to serve as a ridesharing service for the skies, while the Japan award goes to ispace Inc. (https://ispace-inc.com/), creators of robotic spacecraft and other technology built to map, discover, and utilize natural resources on the moon. The Showcase awardees are: AI Medical Service, Citadel AI Inc., EdgeCortix, Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., and Synspective Inc.
The Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program, the longest running annual Bay Area program celebrating the links between Silicon Valley and Japan innovation, is produced by the Japan Society of Northern California (https://www.usajapan.org/) in cooperation with the Stanford University U.S.-Asia Technology Management Center (https://asia.stanford.edu/).
Organizers:
Japan Society of Northern California (https://www.usajapan.org/)
Since its founding in 1905, the Japan Society of Northern California (JSNC) has advanced U.S. – Japan mutual understanding in a global context. The Society offers an array of programs and networking opportunities for people and organizations in the Bay Area with a strong interest in Japan. It is the go-to place for U.S. – Japan insights, opportunities, collaboration, and networking. The Society is a dynamic link connecting the world-renowned innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem of San Francisco/Silicon Valley to a resurgent Japan.
Stanford University US-Asia Technology Management Center (https://asia.stanford.edu/)
The US-Asia Technology Management Center (US-ATMC) is an industry-funded center in Stanford University under the Stanford Global Studies initiative. Established in 1992, the US-ATMC conducts education and research into innovation and emerging business trends in technology-intensive industries. Its courses and public programs provide Stanford students and the Silicon Valley community with knowledge and analytical capabilities that are important to global success in high-tech fields in the 21st century.
Registration and additional information are available at https://www.usjinnovate.org.
Japan Society of Northern California
