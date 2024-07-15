Attorney General Bonta Charges Temecula Optometrist for Attempted Lewd Acts Upon a Child

SAN DIEGO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta together with the California Department of Consumer Affairs today announced the arrest of and charges filed against a Temecula optometrist after he traveled to San Diego County to meet up with a 14-year-old boy for sexual contact. The suspect is charged with contacting a minor for lewd purposes. The investigation was conducted by the California Department of Consumer Affairs on behalf of the California Board of Optometry and the California Department of Justice’s Cybercrime Section will be prosecuting the case.

“Let me be absolutely clear: Using the internet to target children for sex is a reprehensible and despicable crime,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “If you go after our children, we will hold you accountable. I’m deeply grateful to our partners in the Department of Consumer Affairs for their efforts to help keep our kids safe. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to protect the children of our state.”

“Consumer protection is our highest priority,” said Ken Garcia, Deputy Chief of the Department of Consumer Affairs Division of Investigation. “California has some of the highest professional licensing standards in the nation and it is unacceptable for licensed individuals to violate their responsibility of professional conduct.”

In July of 2022, the California Board of Optometry received a complaint against the suspect who is a licensed optometrist. After further investigation, it was found that the suspect sent explicit text messages and pictures, and planned to meet up with a subject he thought was a 14-year-old boy. Once the suspect arrived at the location, he discovered that he was texting with an adult and fled the scene.

The Cybercrime Section is a team of professional prosecutors, investigators, auditors, analysts, and paralegals. The unit investigates, and prosecutes technology-related crimes in California, including unauthorized intrusions, internet fraud, scams or confidence schemes committed by means of electronic media, internet crimes against children, money laundering via cryptocurrency or electronic transfer, organized retail crimes involving significant digital evidence, cyberstalking, and cyber-extortion or cyber-exploitation.

A copy of the criminal complaint can be found here.

It is important to note that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.