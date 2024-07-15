Sole Craft Tickets Available Now Sole Craft Event Date Sole Craft - What is Sole Craft?

Introducing Vancouver's first-ever Sole Craft Sneaker Customization Event, a celebration that merges the love for sneakers with art.

The whole team bring something unique to the event and create an atmosphere for all to enjoy with the ultimate goal of bringing the community together.” — Carl Ebanks

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver to Host First-Ever Sole Craft Sneaker Customization Event

Mission Statement: We aim to bring together the richly diverse community of British Columbia, to create art through a passion for sneakers at Vancouver’s first sneaker customization event of its kind. Partnering with local businesses and a non-profit organization, to give back to the community as soon as you pick up the paintbrush.

Brand Slogan: Crafting your sole, one step at a time.

The vibrant city of Vancouver is set to host its first-ever Sneaker Customization Event, a unique celebration that merges the love for sneakers with artistic creativity. This event, driven by the mission to unite the diverse community of British Columbia, will offer participants the opportunity to express themselves through the art of sneaker customization while supporting local businesses and a non-profit organization.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday October 5th 2024

Time: 12pm-8pm with 3 x 2 hour sessions. 12:30pm - 2:30pm / 3:00pm - 5:00pm / 5:30pm - 7:30pm.

Location: Friends quarters - 328 W Hastings St Unit 110, Vancouver, BC V6B 1K6

The event promises to be an exciting and inclusive experience for all attendees. Whether you are a seasoned artist or a sneaker enthusiast with no prior customization experience, this event welcomes everyone to unleash their creativity and craft their unique pair of sneakers.

Key Highlights:

Live Customization Workshops: Professional sneaker artist Dawn Tanjili (@grailsbydawnn on Instagram) will guide participants through the process of customizing their sneakers. Attendees will learn various techniques and tips to create their masterpieces.

Community Engagement: In the spirit of giving back, $5 from every ticket sold plus a match of 50% by Sole Craft will be donated to Capilano Community Services Society (@capilano_community_services on Instagram).

CCSS delivers free and low-cost social programs and support services to meet the needs of seniors, youth, families and children living in North Vancouver and West Vancouver. The goals of CCSS’s programs and services are to support the health and well-being of the community, so that individuals and families can thrive.

Local Business Collaboration: The event is proud to partner with Looped Laces (@loopedlaces on Instagram). A local business built by Annie and Noah Natovich, selling sneaker laces to personalize your sneakers and providing amazing lace tutorials since 2021.

This collaboration aims to strengthen the community's economic fabric and support local entrepreneurs. We are looking to add other local businesses to the collaboration roster with talks ongoing with Dank Mart and Hype Chocolate to continue to enhance the guest experience.

DJ Collaboration: We are proud to announce that Jason Joseph aka Mr Floetic (@mrfloetic on Instagram) is going to be providing the soundtrack to the event and keeping the positive vibes high. Jason has established himself as the best DJ in Vancouver, bringing communities together through music.

About Us: This event is brought to Vancouver by BLKBYDSIGN marketing agency (@blkbydsign on Instagram). BLKBYDSIGN is an agency founded by Carl Ebanks formerly at Foot Locker and lululemon. Carl has over 20 years of experience in Marketing and Retail collaborating with brands such as Nike, adidas, L’Oreal, P&G and Unilever.

BLKBYDSIGN craft compelling narratives, enduring moments that leave a lasting connection to your audience and specialize in Branding, Marketing Campaigns, Social Media Strategy, Content Creation and Events.

Carl Ebanks Quote “This event is a labor of love by all of the team involved. Having worked together previously, we all bring something unique to the event and create an atmosphere for all to enjoy with the ultimate goal of bringing the community together. To be able to host this event and give back to Capilano Community Services Society, where I have had an active role in volunteering with youth for over 2 years and do it with my friends, is a dream come true.”

Join us in this exciting event that celebrates creativity, community, and the love for sneakers. For more information and to register, please see the below information:

Media Contact:

Carl Ebanks

Founder at BLKBYDSIGN

778 938 1136

carl@blkbydsign.com

Sole Craft Event Website - https://solecraft.eventbrite.ca

BLKBYDSIGN Agency Website - https://www.blkbydsign.com/

Thank you!