Hiland Dairy Foods Announces Key Promotions
Greg Helbig, a seasoned veteran with 39 years of experience at Hiland Dairy, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations
Greg Helbig and Clay Powell step into elevated leadership roles.SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy Foods has announced the promotions of two key leaders within the organization. Effective immediately, Greg Helbig has been appointed Senior Vice President of Operations, and Clay Powell has been named Vice President of Operations. These promotions underscore Hiland Dairy's commitment to fostering leadership from within and driving continued excellence in the dairy industry.
Greg Helbig, a seasoned veteran with 39 years of experience at Hiland Dairy, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. Helbig, who began his career in the quality assurance lab in 1985, has shown exceptional dedication and a strong work ethic throughout his tenure. He has held various positions, including plant supervisor and corporate quality control manager, most recently serving as director of operations, overseeing all 18 of Hiland's manufacturing facilities.
"Greg Helbig's deep understanding of our operations and unwavering commitment to quality make him an invaluable asset to our leadership team. His experience and vision will be crucial as we continue to enhance our operational excellence," said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy.
Helbig also serves as president of the Missouri Dairy Products Association and is actively involved with the Missouri State Milk Board and the QCS Purchasing Group. His extensive industry involvement highlights his dedication to advancing the dairy sector. Additionally, Helbig has contributed significantly to the International Dairy Foods Association by serving on the Ice Cream Segment Board.
With 35 years of experience in the dairy and food manufacturing business, Clay Powell has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Powell started his career at Hiland Dairy in 1989 and has held multiple roles, including supervisor, buyer, plant manager, and improvement director. After a brief hiatus, Powell returned to Hiland Dairy, demonstrating his commitment to the company's growth and success.
"Clay Powell is a tremendous asset to Hiland Dairy. His broad experience and leadership skills will help us drive strategic initiatives and improve our operations," said Beaman. "Clay's focus on continuous improvement and capital investments aligns perfectly with our goals for the future."
Powell is dedicated to enhancing Hiland Dairy's continuous improvement program and supporting strategic capital investments and infrastructure upgrades. He appreciates the company's hometown feel and the long-term personal investment of its employees.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy, a leading farmer-owned company, is based in Springfield, Missouri. Recognized for its diverse and high-quality product line, Hiland Dairy offers milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, eggnog, and other dairy products. Additionally, Hiland Dairy has expanded its portfolio to include various beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
With a dedicated workforce of 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy ensures that its milk, produced just miles from its 18 dairy processing plants, reaches store shelves within 48 hours from farm to table. Discover more at Hiland Dairy Media Center https://hilanddairy.com/company/media-center/
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
email us here