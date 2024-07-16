Goldberg Injury Lawyers Drives Growth with Key Hires in Woodland Hills, CA

Barry P. Goldberg

Goldberg Injury Lawyers, expands in Woodland Hills, CA with new hires, reinforcing their expertise in personal injury law under Barry P. Goldberg's leadership.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldberg Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce the expansion of their firm in Woodland Hills, CA, with two important new hires. The firm is known for its obtaining great results for clients in personal injury cases particularly in motor vehicle, motorcycle and Uninsured Motorist (UM) accident claims.

They stand out as the fastest-growing personal injury law firm in the west San Fernando Valley. Headed by Barry P. Goldberg, with over 38 years of experience in personal injury law, this strategic growth underscores their commitment to delivering outstanding legal services.

Goldberg Injury Lawyers has added two new team members to the law firm. Christina Boyadzhyan, the newest associate attorney, brings a solid academic background and a dedication to client advocacy. Christina obtained a B.A. in Philosophy from UCLA in 2020 and earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School in 2023, where she was an editor for the Loyola of Los Angeles Entertainment Law Review. She is praised for being thoughtful and understanding towards clients.

The firm's second new hire is Orielle Jose, who graduated with a BS in Marketing from California State University, Northridge in 2024. Orielle will be directing the firm's in-house marketing department as Goldberg Injury Lawyers seeks to dominate the personal injury law landscape in the west San Fernando Valley.

Barry P. Goldberg, a top-rated personal injury attorney renowned for his expertise in California Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Law and arbitration procedure, leads the firm through challenging times. The ongoing insurance crisis in California, characterized by rising costs and an increasing number of uninsured drivers, highlights the importance of having access to expert legal representation. Goldberg Injury Lawyers stand ready to assist individuals through these challenging times particularly those who are hit by uninsured drivers.