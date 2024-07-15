Cox Launches Cox Salutes Offer for Military and Veterans in San Diego
$100 prepaid debit card offer to help military families get connectedSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military families, according to recent White House data, made up nearly half of all recipients of broadband subsidies through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). With the ACP and its $30/month subsidy having come to an end, participants are in search of options to get and stay connected to internet service at home.
To help ease the burden for active duty and veteran military families in San Diego County, Cox Communications has launched Cox Salutes, a new offer that features a $100 prepaid debit card for new customers who sign up for a Cox internet plan from July 15 to Aug. 15. This offer is also open to existing customers who add an internet plan during that period.
Active-duty military and veterans in San Diego County can visit a nearby Cox Store to sign up and qualify for this offer. To find a San Diego Cox Store location, visit https://www.cox.com/local/search.
Cox offers various internet tiers, including two affordability plans geared toward qualifying lower-income households.
• ConnectAssist - $30/month for speeds up to 100Mbps (for households without K-12 children and ideal for those who receive a VA pension or survivors benefits).
• Connect2Compete - $9.95/month for speeds up to 100Mbps for families with children in grades K-12 to ensure digital equity for all students for their education.
For more information on ConnectAssist and Connec2Compete, visit https://www.cox.com/affordableinternet.
Additional internet discounts available with Cox Mobile:
• Cox Internet customers who sign up for Cox Mobile services can also receive a discount on their internet plan. More information on Cox Mobile is available in the Cox stores.
Internet connectivity has been an important service to meet educational and employment needs, and also telehealth to make mental health services and virtual doctor's appointments easier to access.
