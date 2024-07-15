Submit Release
Field Epidemiology Services

The Field Epidemiology Services Program provides trained field epidemiologists to support epidemiological activities of local health departments. Field epidemiologists are the "boots on the ground" regionally for the state health department and serve as a liaison between the local health departments and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The four primary areas of support include:

  • Investigation of complex or unusual infectious disease cases and large or complicated outbreaks
  • Reporting and surveillance for reportable diseases
  • Data analysis and reporting 
  • Public health training and education

See the complete list of services (PDF).

Field Epidemiology Services

