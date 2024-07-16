The Safehouse II Justice For Jessie by T. Thomas Ackerman has Detective Jessica Warren fighting to save women from abuse
T. Thomas Ackerman's latest book is titled The Safehouse II Justice For Jessie.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T. Thomas Ackerman has published his third book, titled The Safehouse II Justice For Jessie, which is a follow-up to his second book, The Safehouse. Detective Jessica Warren fights to help women who are victims of domestic violence.
Usually, she uses the laws to help these women. When the laws don't work, Jessie will work outside of the law to get women safe and away from their abusive partners.
Detective Jessica Warren is shot while on a dangerous case, and her daughter, Samantha, gets kidnapped by criminals seeking a mysterious notebook. Who can they trust? As Jessica fights to recover and find Samantha, dark secrets and corruption within the police force come to light. Will they reunite? Will justice be served? Follow their gripping journey of survival, uncovering hidden truths, and battling against the odds. The suspenseful story explores themes of family, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of justice.
Reviews:
From Emily R. "A heart-wrenching story that kept me on the edge of my seat. The strength and determination are truly inspiring."
From Sarah L. "A highly recommended read indeed! I couldn't put it down."
From Michael T. "Tim Ackerman, the author, has outdone himself with The Safehouse and its powerful sequel."
The Safehouse II Justice For Jessie is available at https://www.tthomasackerman.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other fine outlets. The release date for the book is June 24, 2024.
T. Thomas Ackerman, a Connecticut native, resides in Guilford, Connecticut, with his wife. He began his writing journey in 2008, releasing his debut novel, “For A Reason,” in 2009, followed by his second novel, “The Safehouse,” in 2011. Thomas Ackerman’s mother was a victim of domestic violence, as was his wife during her first marriage, which led him to write “The Safehouse” and its sequel, “The Safehouse II: Justice for Jessie.” He is an active member of the Connecticut Authors and Publishers Association.
